(North Essequibo cart off ECB Busta-sponsored T20 trophy)

Kaieteur Sports- North Essequibo carted off the 2025 Essequibo Cricket Board (ECB) Busta-sponsored T20 trophy after beating a President’s X1 by 22 runs last Sunday at Imam Bacchus ground, Essequibo Coast, Region 2.
After winning the toss and opted to take first strike, reaNorth Essequiboched a competitive 115-9 from the reduced 16-overs, while President’s X1 only responded with 93-8 from the full quota of 16-overs.
The reduction of the overs was due to rain.
Former Essequibo senior Inter-County batsman Narendra Madholall led the way for North Essequibo with a cameo, unbeaten 25 while good contributions came from ex-Guyana youth player Nathan Persaud and first-class quickie and Captain Neil Cadogan with 27 and 20 respectively.
Off-spinner J. Charles grabbed 3-10 from three frugal overs on an animated track while off-spinner Sahif Mohammed supported with 2-21 from his maximum four overs.
When the President’s X1 combination batted, young promising batsman Joshua Jones scored a fighting 22 as Madholall returned with his off-break to snatch 2-20 in his four-over outing to complete an outstanding all-round effort. Another ex-Guyana youth cricketer Rocky Parsotam claimed 2-7 with his medium-pace.
Madholall was named player-of-the-match and he received a trophy and a case of Busta drink.
At the presentation ceremony, the victorious side North Essequibo collected a trophy and $100,000 while a trophy and $50,000 were given to the second-placed team, the President’s X1.
Meanwhile, eight teams participated in the tournament for three consecutive days on a knockout basis.
President of the ECB Deleep Singh congratulated the winning team and all the sides for their participation. He reserved special mention to Busta for coming on board and is looking forward to their continued support.
