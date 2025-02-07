Latest update February 7th, 2025 10:13 AM
Feb 07, 2025 Sports
All matches fixed for this weekend are off
Kaieteur Sports- Due to persistent rainfall in Berbice, the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) is advising all clubs and stakeholders that all cricket matches scheduled for this week end has been postponed.
The postponement will affect matches in the ongoing BCB/LCSS ALUMNI Association U15 Inter Zone tournament. This tournament involves five teams namely Lower Corentyne, West Berbice, New Amsterdam/Canje/East Bank Berbice, Upper Corentyne and a President XI selection.
Also affected is the Lalsa County wide Second Division competition.
The BCB is also advising clubs that are listed to take part in first division competitions to submit their list of registered players to the BCB office.
They are expected to do so before the start of the BCB first division two (2) day round Robin tournament, which is scheduled to begin shortly.
(Samuel Whyte)
(Inclement weather forces BCB to halt cricket competitions in Berbice)
