Latest update February 7th, 2025 10:13 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Inclement weather forces BCB to halt cricket competitions in Berbice

Feb 07, 2025 Sports

All matches fixed for this weekend are off

Kaieteur Sports- Due to persistent rainfall in Berbice, the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) is advising all clubs and stakeholders that all cricket matches scheduled for this week end has been postponed.

The postponement will affect matches in the ongoing BCB/LCSS ALUMNI Association U15 Inter Zone tournament. This tournament involves five teams namely Lower Corentyne, West Berbice, New Amsterdam/Canje/East Bank Berbice, Upper Corentyne and a President XI selection.

Also affected is the Lalsa County wide Second Division competition.

The BCB is also advising clubs that are listed to take part in first division competitions to submit their list of registered players to the BCB office.

They are expected to do so before the start of the BCB first division two (2) day round Robin tournament, which is scheduled to begin shortly.

(Samuel Whyte)

(Inclement weather forces BCB to halt cricket competitions in Berbice)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | February, 3rd, 2025

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Corbin century, fast-bowlers give CCC lead as champs face stern Day 3 test

Corbin century, fast-bowlers give CCC lead as champs face stern Day 3...

Feb 07, 2025

2025 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 2…GHE vs. CCC Day 2 -Eagles (1st innings 166-6, Imlach 58*) trail CCC by 209 runs  Kaieteur Sports- Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) owned Day 2...
Read More
Powerlifting to kick off year with Novices/Juniors on February 16

Powerlifting to kick off year with...

Feb 07, 2025

North Essequibo cart off ECB Busta-sponsored T20 trophy

North Essequibo cart off ECB Busta-sponsored T20...

Feb 07, 2025

Construction progress of five New Stadiums, Palmyra leading the charge

Construction progress of five New Stadiums,...

Feb 07, 2025

Inclement weather forces BCB to halt cricket competitions in Berbice

Inclement weather forces BCB to halt cricket...

Feb 07, 2025

EBDCA/D&R Construction 40-Over Cricket Competition continues

EBDCA/D&R Construction 40-Over Cricket...

Feb 06, 2025

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]