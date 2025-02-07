Guyanese and stress-relief

Kaieteur News-Guyanese gat a way of relieving stress. This method is the envy of the world. We does mek up jokes about any and every thing that stressing people out.

Right now, we have a lot of Guyanese in America wah under stress. Before dem used to go out and have a good time, go to work and go and party too. But now with ICE picking up people and deporting them, nuff Guyanese staying locked in dem house. Some of dem even frighten to peep through dem window. Is a stressful situation with Trump in de White House.

But you know we Guyanese, we does ease we stress by mekking joke. Dem boys come across de following joke about Trump and how de deport Little Johnny and he family. It goes like this: Trump decide fuh visit a primary school class. Teacher ask he fuh lead a talk ’bout de word “tragedy.” So Trump tun to de pickney dem and ask fuh example.

Lil boy jump up and seh, “If meh best friend deh pon de layin’ and a car knock he down dead, dat a tragedy.”

Trump seh, “Nah, dat nah tragedy. Dat a big loss, a real big loss.”

Lil girl raise she hand and seh, “If a school bus wid 50 children drive off a cliff and all ah dem dead, dat a tragedy.” Trump seh, “Nope, dat nah tragedy. Dat a bad accident, a terrible accident.”

Class get quiet. Trump look round and seh, “So none ah y’all can tell me wha a tragedy is?”

Finally, Lil Johnny at de back raise he hand and seh, “If Air Force One wid you inside get hit by a missile and blow up, dat’s a tragedy.” Trump smile big and seh, “Yes! Dat’s a tragedy. Dat’s a major tragedy. A tragedy of all tragedies. Tell me why.”

Lil Johnny seh, “Well, it wouldn’t be no great loss, and it sure wouldn’t be no accident.”

And dat is how lil Johnny and he family get deport faster than you could blink.

Talk half. Leff half.

(Guyanese and stress-relief)