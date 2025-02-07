Greaves tells Govt ‘clean money’ used to acquire New York properties- Jagdeo

Kaieteur News- Vice President (VP) Bharrat Jagdeo has said that former Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) Mr. Sherwin Greaves has assured the government that funds used for the acquisition of two luxurious New York properties came from legitimate sources.

Jagdeo’s comments come days after documents purporting to show that Greaves acquired two properties in New York even as questions swirl over how large plots of prime lands in Guyana landed in the hands of two US based Guyanese realtors, Dr. Phillip Baldeo and Ed Ahmad.

Baldeo a medical doctor based in New York has been embroiled in a scandal over questionable sale of prime lands at Providence, Ogle and Heroes Highway. Ahmad was convicted for fraud and money laundering in relation to real estate in the US. Greaves had allegedly facilitated the sale of prime lands at below market value.

Greaves has since resigned from the entity with immediate effect, stating that social media commentaries on the issue have affected his mental health and family. According to the documents seen by this newspaper the New York properties acquired by Greaves once belonged to Baldeo and a Rashaad Ahmad. And at least one of the properties was acquired without mortgage being issued.

Responding to questions at his weekly press conference on Thursday, Jagdeo who is also the General Secretary of the ruling People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) told the press that his party will not be taking any strong actions against Greaves. He said that the former CEO has assured the government that he legitimately acquired the properties. “He [Greaves] has assured us and so far from what he has said to us, I consider it credible that he has legitimately acquired the properties and so we will have to examine that but right now we are not going to witch-hunt people on the basis of conjecture,” Jagdeo said. He noted in comparison to the case of Assistant Commissioner Calvin Brutus, Greaves’ transactions do not warrant a hard investigative approach. “In Brutus’ case I had a lot of detail. Lots of details were there in the documentation. It was egregious, it was hundreds of transactions that we saw and we were convinced that it warranted that sort of investigation. So right now, it may or may not happen depending on what emerges [for Greaves] but we are not going to run down people based on social media post especially from people who are crooked,” Jagdeo posited.

The VP claimed nevertheless, that if Greaves has done anything wrong, he has to face the consequences. “Sherwyn Greaves would have to answer and give credible answers for the acquisition of any of his property, if he broke the law, and Ed Ahmad break the law, they must face consequences, that is our position, but they have already wildly vilify and run him down,” Jagdeo added. The Vice President said he believes Mr. Greaves offered to resign because of the negative public scrutiny. However, questions have been raised over the source of Greaves’ income to acquire homes valued at over USD $1.675 million.

Sources close to this newspaper explained that the CEO’s salary at CHPA is just about $1.5 M a month and based on his contract he was not allowed to do other work outside his duties as CEO of CHPA. “Even if his salary increased and you add gratuity and allowances, it still wouldn’t add up,” the source noted. According to documents seen by this newspaper, a property was sold to Greaves at USD750, 000.00 on the 15th September, 2023 by Reliable Custom Builders Inc. According to the documents seen by this newspaper, the transactions were by way of a Limited Liability Company (LLC). In one of the transactions, a property was listed at the sale price USD925, 000.00 by Liberty Avenue Associates LLC, a company of which Philip R Baldeo is the sole owner.

New York properties

Documents seen by this newspaper purported Baldeo had sold his property on March 25, 2024 to SML Management LLC, which was owned and represented By Mishana Greaves. That LLC later transferred the property into a Living Trust with Sherwyn Leon Naftali Greaves and Mishana Greaves as trustees. It is important to note that there was no mortgage issued for the purchase of the property and it was sold below market value.

Greaves’ name is listed as the purchaser in a transaction for a property located at 115-30 142nd Street Jamaica NY 11436, USA. That property was sold at USD750,000.00 on the 15th September, 2023 by Reliable Custom Builders Inc represented by Rashaad Ahmad. It is however unclear the connection Rashaad has with Ed Ahmad. Ed Ahmad has been acquiring huge plots of prime land in Guyana under questionable circumstances.

Among the deals signed is a questionable agreement for the purchase of land near ExxonMobil’s new headquarters at Ogle, East Coast Demerara, to build an “upscale” residential complex. Back in 2011, Ahmad acquired a huge piece of prime, seaside property to develop a value-added wood processing operation, but instead converted the area into house lots.

The conditions of sale were that the company would have set up a factory to create jobs for persons in the neighbourhood. This condition dictated the low price he paid for the land which is $80M. There has been no factory to date. Instead, there is a multi-million-dollar housing development project. The project, Leonora Mall and Hollywood Garden, is being managed by Leonora Projects which is owned by Shareef and Ed Ahmad. The latter is said to be a close associate of former President, Bharrat Jagdeo.

From factory to housing scheme

The conversion of the almost 17-acre plot to the Leonora Mall and Hollywood Garden has been raising eyebrows as again, it is the controversial National Industrial and Commercial Investments Ltd (NICIL) that is involved. In the midst of the questionable transactions, Attorney General Anil Nandlall SC sought to defend the deals as above board.

During his programme, ‘Issues in the News’, on Tuesday, he stated that the People’s Progressive Party Civic Administration had inherited the land deals from the previous A Partnership For National Unity +Alliance For Change (APNU+ AFC) government. He claimed “In 2020 when we got into Government, I received piles and piles of files of transactions that were done under the previous government; contracts were already signed for huge swathes of lands.”

He noted locations including the sale of 30 acres at $30 million per acre at Ogle, ECD, with the title vested, though no money was paid. He noted that lands were sold at Le Resouvenir, Chateau Margot, Ogle, Providence, Georgetown, West Demerara and properties within the staff compounds at the Enmore, Linden and Wales Estates.

