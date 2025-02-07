GLDA strengthening Region 5 Ambulatory Services an exciting initiative

Dear Editor

The Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) is forging ahead with impactful initiatives to enhance the country’s cattle industry, with Region 5 (Mahaica-Berbice) emerging as one of the leaders in livestock production.

It was pleasing to see Dr. Joel Dilchand, Region 5 Livestock Coordinator and Veterinary Officer, the GLDA launching an intensive two-week ambulatory programme.

This effort focused on clinical examinations, sample collection, parasite treatment, and routine wellness checks for cattle herds, including breeding bulls and their offspring loaned to farmers through the National Bovine Genetic Improvement Programme.

This is pivotal of the Government of Guyana’s commitment to boosting beef and dairy production while advancing food security in line with CARICOM’s 25 by 2025 vision. Since its inception, the initiative has demonstrated impressive results, particularly in Region 5.

Ten Zebu breeding bulls loaned to farmers in the area have already produced over 100 calves in less than 14 months, significantly improving the genetic quality of herds. The two-week ambulatory initiative further reinforces these gains. By ensuring the health and productivity of cattle, the program supports farmers in maintaining strong, resilient herds.

It exemplifies GLDA’s dedication to providing hands-on support and addressing challenges faced by livestock farmers. Region 5’s rise as one of Guyana’s premier cattle-producing zone reflects the success of GLDA’s targeted interventions. These efforts not only enhance the quality and quantity of beef and dairy production but also contribute to economic growth in rural communities. Farmers benefit from improved herd genetics, healthier livestock, and stronger connections with national agricultural programmes. GLDA’s initiatives in Region 5 are shaping a sustainable future for livestock farming in Guyana. With continued investment and collaboration, the region is set to play a vital role in achieving national and regional food security goals while cementing Guyana’s position as a leader in agriculture.

Sincerely

Abdul Yassin

A resident of Region 5

