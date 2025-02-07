Countries of the Americas to have access to the HPV9 vaccine through the PAHO Revolving Fund from mid-2025

Kaieteur News-The Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) has announced that the 9-valent HPV vaccine will be available to countries of the Americas via its Revolving Fund for Access to Vaccines starting July 2025.

In a press release PAHO said this will facilitate more affordable, efficient access to the vaccine, which provides protection against 9 strains of the human papillomavirus (HPV), associated with various types of cancer. This initiative is expected to provide immunization programmes with more tools to protect their populations against the most prevalent genotypes in cervical cancer and reduce the burden of HPV-related diseases: the 9-valent vaccine has 5 more valences than its previous version (quadrivalent vaccine) against these genotypes.

All vaccines included in the portfolio of the PAHO Revolving Fund are prequalified by the World Health Organization (WHO) or a reference authority, seeking to offer quality, safe health technologies aligned with technical criteria.

“The inclusion of the 9-valent HPV vaccine in a step forward in the fight against HPV-related cancers and an important tool for countries’ immunization programs,” Santiago Cornejo, Executive Manager of the PAHO Revolving Funds said. “By working together, we can make life-saving vaccines more accessible to all and continue advancing towards the goal of eliminating cervical cancer by 2030.”

The 9-valent HPV vaccine is recommended for those between the ages of 9 and 26 years, depending on each countries’ immunization schedule.

Vaccination is a key element of the PAHO Elimination Initiative, which seeks to end more than 30 diseases by 2030, including cervical cancer. The goal is to vaccinate 90% of girls by 15 years of age with at least one dose of HPV vaccine. The PAHO Revolving Fund enables countries to combine their purchasing power to negotiate better prices and ensure a permanent and timely supply of vaccines and related supplies. This approach reduces costs and simplifies the acquisition process for participating countries.

