Corbin century, fast-bowlers give CCC lead as champs face stern Day 3 test

2025 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 2…GHE vs. CCC Day 2

-Eagles (1st innings 166-6, Imlach 58*) trail CCC by 209 runs

Kaieteur Sports- Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) owned Day 2 thanks to Kyle Corbin’s 102 coupled with some venomous spells from their pacers which left the Guyana Harpy Eagles facing a 209- run deficit as they aim to regroup ahead of a tricky 3rd day at Providence.

A majestic ton from middle-order batsman Corbin, who was forced to retire due to a shoulder injury; but not before leading his team with 102 not out (11×4 1×6), saw his team through a good first innings passage.

Captain Johann Jeremiah (84), Shaqkere Parris (56) and Demario Richards led the scoring on day one which inevitably helped lay the platform for CCC’s 375 all out.

Harpy Eagles bowling unit struggled compared to the first match at home, despite three wickets apiece from speedster Ronaldo Alimohamed (3-56 from 24 overs), West Indies quick, Shamar Joseph who was expensive upon his return from injury, for 115 runs and left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul (3-87).

The champs were 166-6, 209 runs behind when played ended with captain Tevin Imlach looking solid on 58* with 6 fours and all-rounder Richie Looknauth 21*, both with tons of work to do today.

Damage was done early by the fast-bowling duo of Akeem Jordan (2-33) and Ojay Shields (3-42), who rocked the Eagles batting order during the afternoon sessions on day 2.

Opener Tageneriane Chanderpaul (4) was trapped LBW by Shields followed by a double strike from Jordan which saw him knock over Matthew Nandu (11) while trapping Kevlon Anderson leg before wicket for a run-a-ball 19.

Off-spinner Avinash Mahabirsingh (1-39) then struck in his first over and the final before Tea, removing Raymond Perez (15) who pushed a flighted delivery to Damel Evelyn at forward short-leg to leave Guyana reeling at 53-4.

After Tea, wicket-keeper/vice-captain Kemol Savory (12) was caught behind by fellow gloveman Demetrius Richards to give Shields his second wicket, while Kevin Sinclair’s return lasted just 23 balls, as the Test all-rounder was caught attempting an expansive shot off Shields.

Imlach remained intact despite the cluster of wickets falling, notching up a welcomed return fifty which was aided by Looknauth who took some 19 balls to record his first run at the 4-Day level, before actually settling in, as they look to dig the Eagles out of trouble today.

Earlier, the 34-year-old Corbin who resumed on 62, battled the rain and eventually injury which curtailed his innings. His timing and patience paid off as he notched up his 2nd first class century before retiring hurt.

The Bajan, however, got help on his to a hundred, as the tail-enders Abijhai Mansingh (14), Mahabirsingh (33) and Jordan (16), chipped in with useful scores before Joseph and Permaul teamed up to wrap up the CCC innings.

Day 3’s action bowls off from 10:00h, weather permitting. (Clifton Ross)

