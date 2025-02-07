Construction progress of five New Stadiums, Palmyra leading the charge

Kaieteur Sports-As construction progresses on five new stadiums across Guyana, the multipurpose facility in Palmyra, Region Six, is making significant strides. According to President Dr. Irfaan Ali, the project is moving ahead swiftly, reinforcing the government’s commitment to expanding sports infrastructure.

The Palmyra stadium, designed to hold 10,000 spectators, broke ground in March 2023. Built to reach International Cricket Council (ICC) standards, it will not only host cricket but also cater to other sports, concerts, and large-scale events.

Despite the overall project cost not being publicly disclosed, oil giant ExxonMobil has pledged some $3.7 billion as part of its $20 billion “Greater Guyana” initiative. The construction is being carried out by Owen Steel Company Inc. and Caribbean Green Building Inc.

Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sport Charles Ramson Jr. reaffirmed the government’s commitment to delivering at least five new stadiums by 2025, including those in Mackenzie, Bayroc, New Amsterdam, and Anna Regina. These facilities are expected to bolster sports development and provide venues for community engagement across the country.

Additionally, the government has plans to upgrade numerous community grounds nationwide, ensuring that sports and recreation remain accessible at all levels. The rapid progress at Palmyra stands as a testament to the administration’s dedication to infrastructural development and sporting excellence in Guyana.

