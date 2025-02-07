Latest update February 7th, 2025 10:13 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Chase your dreams in the good times

Feb 07, 2025 Letters

Dear Editor,

I am more concerned of what Budget 2025 brings to the table for the youths of our country. Today, I

write to encourage youths all across Guyana to chase their dreams and from what I have gathered is

that there are many opportunities available that our elders wish they had- free of cost. Whether it is

vocational training or academic.

Yesterday I was catching up with a long time friend, we used to travel to school back in the days and she

was explaining to me that she got in to be patient care assistant. She did not do that well in secondary

school and worked at a store in Georgetown. After having much of a passion in healthcare she came

across an advertisement on the Ministry of Health- facebook page that had an expression of interest for a patient care assistant. She expressed how much a renewed hope she got. Subsequently she applied, got through, completed the programme and is now employed at GPHC full time. Her passion was fulfilled. She now earns and is able to support her family better.

Sometimes life may throw you all sorts of hurdles and bad experiences but the agenda is to “never give

up hope”. Yesterday on the television Minister of Health –Dr. Frank Anthony mentioned that

$575M is being allocated to support training for this year. These are good opportunities that young

people can take advantage of to empower themselves and play a part in the health sector.

The Board of Industrial Training also offers over 20 technical vocational programmes that can make you

a specialist in technical fields. Let’s not forget GOAL – A fully online programme that can afford you the opportunity to work and study at the same time. It is good to see how our country has evolved into a first world way of education delivery.

I urge you to take these opportunities and make hay while the sun shines. All of it is free of cost and

easily accessible. This way you can earn, support your family and your communities. Development I believe starts at the individual level. Only then you will be able to make an everlasting impact in society.

Regards,

Jeremy Glasgow

(Chase your dreams in the good times)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | February, 3rd, 2025

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Corbin century, fast-bowlers give CCC lead as champs face stern Day 3 test

Corbin century, fast-bowlers give CCC lead as champs face stern Day 3...

Feb 07, 2025

2025 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 2…GHE vs. CCC Day 2 -Eagles (1st innings 166-6, Imlach 58*) trail CCC by 209 runs  Kaieteur Sports- Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) owned Day 2...
Read More
Powerlifting to kick off year with Novices/Juniors on February 16

Powerlifting to kick off year with...

Feb 07, 2025

North Essequibo cart off ECB Busta-sponsored T20 trophy

North Essequibo cart off ECB Busta-sponsored T20...

Feb 07, 2025

Construction progress of five New Stadiums, Palmyra leading the charge

Construction progress of five New Stadiums,...

Feb 07, 2025

Inclement weather forces BCB to halt cricket competitions in Berbice

Inclement weather forces BCB to halt cricket...

Feb 07, 2025

EBDCA/D&R Construction 40-Over Cricket Competition continues

EBDCA/D&R Construction 40-Over Cricket...

Feb 06, 2025

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]