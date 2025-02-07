Chase your dreams in the good times

Dear Editor,

I am more concerned of what Budget 2025 brings to the table for the youths of our country. Today, I

write to encourage youths all across Guyana to chase their dreams and from what I have gathered is

that there are many opportunities available that our elders wish they had- free of cost. Whether it is

vocational training or academic.

Yesterday I was catching up with a long time friend, we used to travel to school back in the days and she

was explaining to me that she got in to be patient care assistant. She did not do that well in secondary

school and worked at a store in Georgetown. After having much of a passion in healthcare she came

across an advertisement on the Ministry of Health- facebook page that had an expression of interest for a patient care assistant. She expressed how much a renewed hope she got. Subsequently she applied, got through, completed the programme and is now employed at GPHC full time. Her passion was fulfilled. She now earns and is able to support her family better.

Sometimes life may throw you all sorts of hurdles and bad experiences but the agenda is to “never give

up hope”. Yesterday on the television Minister of Health –Dr. Frank Anthony mentioned that

$575M is being allocated to support training for this year. These are good opportunities that young

people can take advantage of to empower themselves and play a part in the health sector.

The Board of Industrial Training also offers over 20 technical vocational programmes that can make you

a specialist in technical fields. Let’s not forget GOAL – A fully online programme that can afford you the opportunity to work and study at the same time. It is good to see how our country has evolved into a first world way of education delivery.

I urge you to take these opportunities and make hay while the sun shines. All of it is free of cost and

easily accessible. This way you can earn, support your family and your communities. Development I believe starts at the individual level. Only then you will be able to make an everlasting impact in society.

Regards,

Jeremy Glasgow

(Chase your dreams in the good times)