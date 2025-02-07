40 new community policing groups for this year

—members to be trained in intelligence gathering, other police functions

Kaieteur News- In its fight against crime, the Guyana Police Force will establish for 40 new community policing groups across the country, Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn disclosed on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs secured a $49.9 billion budget to strengthen security in 2025. The Parliamentary Committee of Supply approved the allocation on Wednesday. Among other things, the funds will facilitate the refurbishment of several buildings, the implementation of enhanced training opportunities and the acquisition of modern machinery and equipment across all branches of the joint services ─ the Guyana Police Force, Guyana Fire Service and Guyana Prison Service.

Benn told the Committee of Supply that government intends to introduce 40 new community policing groups in keeping with its commitment to protecting and serving at the grassroot level. These groups will be trained in gathering intelligence and all fundamental elements to provide policing functions in their respective communities. He said thousands of civilians will be engaged under this initiative, thereby lessening the burden on police officers. This forms part of the government’s target of having 485 active community policing groups in 2025. Policing groups near the border will also undergo specialised training in surveillance, use of drones and tracking.

Substantial funds are also being poured into building the human resources of the Guyana Police Force. Utilising an allocation of $250 million, the Force will expand with 2039 trained police officers and 762 trained detectives this year.

Benn explained that the government is positioned to train these personnel in critical security areas. In addition to training, a whopping $6.7 billion in capital expenditure was earmarked for buildings, equipment, and reconstruction and renovation of police stations countrywide. All of these allocations are aimed at lowering crime rates and drastically decreasing the number of murders. The country’s correctional system will also be transformed in 2025 with an approved 2.6 billion for capital expenditure.

Meanwhile, amid concerns regarding prison officers trafficking drugs at the facilities, the home affairs minister firmly assured that “the law will take its course.” The government intends to ramp up the level of scrutiny in the system, increase the frequency of searches conducted and install more scanners to detect individuals carrying drugs. Monies have also been put towards reconstructing the juvenile correctional facility and tremendously increasing the overall quality of prisons in Guyana. As part of efforts to promote rehabilitation among prisoners, resources have been designated to boost the prison’s agricultural efforts by building shade houses and providing necessary investments.

“We can’t fight fire anymore as if we could set up a bucket brigade to out fires. So, the visits, the training, the professional expertise and the exchange of knowledge have to be at a high level,” Minister Benn said. He further defended the $2.5 billion in capital expenditure, highlighting its role in constructing new buildings and procuring vital equipment for the fire service.

Over the years, the fire service has broken regional records by being the first to procure modern equipment like the Bronto Skylift used to reach fires in challenging locations and heights. The fire service also currently boasts a fleet of specialised equipment and cranes. With the newly approved budget, this fleet will be enhanced.

A hefty sum was also allocated to maintain the operating capacity of the Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU). The budget will add to the agency’s current fleet of 22 vehicles, significantly upping its intelligence capabilities. Each vehicle procured will match the demand of various types of terrain, broadening the agency’s access to reach difficult areas. A wide range of intensive training will be undertaken in various fields including narcotic investigation, cybercrime, intelligence analysis, weapon training and crisis intervention training. Stringent drug testing for officers will be conducted to ensure integrity, transparency and efficiency in the system. Other key projects accounted for in the overall budget are a new admin building for CANU, a vocational training centre and trade shops. (DPI)

