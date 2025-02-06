Treachery on the part of the Guyana Government to sign Defence Treaty with the Dominican Republic

Dear Editor,

It is sheer treachery on the part of Dr. Ali and the PPP Government to sign a Defence Treaty with the Dominican Republic- a country that backs Venezuela’s territorial claim against Guyana. The Dominican Republic is Guyana’s enemy.

It was reported in Stabroek News of February 1 last that Defence ties were formalised between Guyana and the Dominican Republic. The agreement covers the entire spectrum of military cooperation aimed at combating common threats. Will this agreement include and combat the Venezuelan military threat to us? Dr. Ali must answer this question for the Guyanese Nation to know. We should have signed a Defence Treaty with one or more of the ABC (America, Britain, Canada) Countries before our independence in 1966; and not now with one of our enemies. This is a despicable act of Anti-nationalism and total contempt for our Country by Dr. Ali and the PPP Government. What will happen is that the Dominican Republic will simply become a military spy for Venezuela and Dr. Ali knows this.

Sincerely,

Karyl D. Arthur (Mr.)

