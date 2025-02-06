Latest update February 6th, 2025 7:27 AM
Feb 06, 2025 Letters
Dear Editor,
It is sheer treachery on the part of Dr. Ali and the PPP Government to sign a Defence Treaty with the Dominican Republic- a country that backs Venezuela’s territorial claim against Guyana. The Dominican Republic is Guyana’s enemy.
It was reported in Stabroek News of February 1 last that Defence ties were formalised between Guyana and the Dominican Republic. The agreement covers the entire spectrum of military cooperation aimed at combating common threats. Will this agreement include and combat the Venezuelan military threat to us? Dr. Ali must answer this question for the Guyanese Nation to know. We should have signed a Defence Treaty with one or more of the ABC (America, Britain, Canada) Countries before our independence in 1966; and not now with one of our enemies. This is a despicable act of Anti-nationalism and total contempt for our Country by Dr. Ali and the PPP Government. What will happen is that the Dominican Republic will simply become a military spy for Venezuela and Dr. Ali knows this.
Sincerely,
Karyl D. Arthur (Mr.)
(Treachery on the part of the Guyana Government to sign Defence Treaty with the Dominican Republic)
Feb 06, 2025-Jaikarran, Bookie, Daniram amongst the runs Kaieteur Sports-The East Bank Demerara Cricket Association/D&R Construction and Machinery Rental 40-Over Cricket Competition, which began on January...
Feb 06, 2025
Feb 06, 2025
Feb 05, 2025
Feb 05, 2025
Feb 05, 2025
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News-The American humorist Will Rogers once remarked that the best investment on earth is earth... more
Antiguan Barbudan Ambassador to the United States, Sir Ronald Sanders By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News- The upcoming election... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]