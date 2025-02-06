Latest update February 6th, 2025 7:27 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Suspect held in tint shop robbery

Feb 06, 2025 News

Suspect held in tint shop robbery

Eon Clarke (Suspect held )

Kaieteur News-A 34-year-old farmer was arrested on Wednesday in connection with an armed robbery at the business establishment of a man on the Corentyne last week.

The suspect has been identified as Eon Clarke, who resides at Lot 82 Sheet Anchor Village, New Amsterdam, Berbice. Police revealed that the suspect was arrested around 05:00h, at his home. During the arrest, ranks found 11 pounds of marijuana on him. The suspect also admitted to investigators that he committed the armed robbery on Ravindra Somai called “Buxton.”

On January 31, 2025, Clarke, while being in the company of another man on a motorcycle went to the businessman’s tint shop located in Corentyne, Bebrice. On arrival the duo, one of whom was armed with a gun pointed it at the victim and his staff, demanding that he hands over all of his belongings. “One of the bandits dealt Somai a lash to his head with the gun and told him to hand over all the jewellery and money he had, which he did,” police reported. The businessman was then relieved of $400,000 cash, two gold chains valued $800,000, one gold band valued $115,000 and one S22 plus Samsung phone valued $120,000. Thereafter the gunmen made good their escape on the motorcycle.

(Suspect held in tint shop robbery)

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | February, 3rd, 2025

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

EBDCA/D&R Construction 40-Over Cricket Competition continues

EBDCA/D&R Construction 40-Over Cricket Competition continues

Feb 06, 2025

-Jaikarran, Bookie, Daniram amongst the runs Kaieteur Sports-The East Bank Demerara Cricket Association/D&R Construction and Machinery Rental 40-Over Cricket Competition, which began on January...
Read More
GFF announces final squad for Concacaf U-17 Men’s World Cup qualifiers

GFF announces final squad for Concacaf U-17...

Feb 06, 2025

Cricket West Indies announces exciting 2025 schedule for Senior Men’s and Women’s Teams

Cricket West Indies announces exciting 2025...

Feb 06, 2025

BCA, GCB to attend CWI meeting on February 9

BCA, GCB to attend CWI meeting on February 9

Feb 05, 2025

Bolstered Harpy Eagles eyeing perfect home record as stars return to XI

Bolstered Harpy Eagles eyeing perfect home record...

Feb 05, 2025

Hockey PAHF Junior Challenge schedule released

Hockey PAHF Junior Challenge schedule released

Feb 05, 2025

Features/Columnists

  • Land, taxes and penalties

    Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News-The American humorist Will Rogers once remarked that the best investment on earth is earth... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]