Suspect held in tint shop robbery

Kaieteur News-A 34-year-old farmer was arrested on Wednesday in connection with an armed robbery at the business establishment of a man on the Corentyne last week.

The suspect has been identified as Eon Clarke, who resides at Lot 82 Sheet Anchor Village, New Amsterdam, Berbice. Police revealed that the suspect was arrested around 05:00h, at his home. During the arrest, ranks found 11 pounds of marijuana on him. The suspect also admitted to investigators that he committed the armed robbery on Ravindra Somai called “Buxton.”

On January 31, 2025, Clarke, while being in the company of another man on a motorcycle went to the businessman’s tint shop located in Corentyne, Bebrice. On arrival the duo, one of whom was armed with a gun pointed it at the victim and his staff, demanding that he hands over all of his belongings. “One of the bandits dealt Somai a lash to his head with the gun and told him to hand over all the jewellery and money he had, which he did,” police reported. The businessman was then relieved of $400,000 cash, two gold chains valued $800,000, one gold band valued $115,000 and one S22 plus Samsung phone valued $120,000. Thereafter the gunmen made good their escape on the motorcycle.

