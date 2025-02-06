Latest update February 6th, 2025 7:27 AM

Social media mek people dunce!

Feb 06, 2025 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News-Dem boys seh people nah read books no more. Dem does read, but is only Facebook posts, TikTok captions, and WhatsApp status. And it got to be short-short! If it pass two sentence, dem eyes start fuh glaze over like stale pine tart.

Once upon a time, people use to read long, deep books—things wid real knowledge. Now? Dem does read headlines and feel like dem get a PhD! One man read one tweet about the oil contract and now he’s an energy expert. Another woman see a meme about taxes and suddenly she’s a financial guru.

Dem boys seh attention span done dead. If a video longer than 30 seconds, people done swipe past. If a news article got more than three paragraphs, nobody ain’t reading it. Is like social media rewired people brain fuh function like mosquito—buzz-buzz, then gone!

And talk bout fake news! Social media mek people believe anything. If somebody post that aliens living in Bartica, next thing yuh know, a whole set of people start packing bags fuh move out. If somebody seh rice done run out in the country, panic does start—people does rush supermarket fuh buy out de whole shelf before dem even check if is true.

Then is de addiction problem. People wake up, phone in hand. Before dem even bathe, dem scrolling. Before dem brush dem teeth, dem scrolling. Some people don’t even know what outside look like no more—dem life live through a screen.

Worst yet, people can’t talk face to face no more. Once upon a time, people use to gather and reason. Now, if yuh ask somebody something, dem typing while dem next to yuh. Yuh send a long message? Dem reply with “K.”

Dem boys seh social media is a blessing and a curse. It connect people, but it disconnect dem from real life. It got people laughing all day but crying at night. And the biggest joke? Half of the people who always online still feel lonely.

Tek yuh face out de screen, leh yuh brain breathe lil bit!

Talk half. Leff half

(Social media mek people dunce!)

