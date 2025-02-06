Six road deaths in four days

Kaieteur News- The month of February thus far has proved to be a tragic period for Guyana, as six lives have been lost in a series of road accidents that spanned across the nation.

From East Bank Demerara (EBD) to Berbice, grief-stricken families and friends mourned the sudden deaths of their loved ones, with the tragic series of accidents beginning early on Sunday and continuing yesterday.

The latest accident on Wednesday resulting in the death of 65-year-old Vakeanand Sukdeo. He was killed when a truck slammed into him on the Covent Garden Public Road, EBD. Police reported that the incident occurred around 06:25h. The accident involved a motor lorry with registration number #GAF 9065, owned and driven by 21-year-old Joshua Lim, a resident of Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

Investigations revealed that Sukdeo was riding his bicycle proceeding south along the western driving lane of Covent Garden Public Road, while the lorry was proceeding north along the eastern driving lane of the western carriageway of the said road. “As the lorry driver approached an open space between the concrete median that separates the two carriageways, he made a right turn (east) onto the eastern carriageway of the road and collided with the pedal cyclist,” police reported.

Following the collision, the pedal cyclist fell onto the road surface where he received injuries about his body. An ambulance was summoned to the scene, along with Medical Technicians who examined Sukdeo, and pronounced him dead. His body was taken to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting a Post-Mortem Examination. “The driver of the lorry was arrested and placed in custody, where he is assisting with the investigation,” police asserted.

The spate of deadly accidents started on Sunday morning when Suresh Singh, a 25-year-old man from Hillfoot, Soesdyke was killed. He was driving his black Toyota Fielder Wagon when tragedy struck. According to eyewitnesses, Singh lost control of his vehicle and collided head-on with a truck traveling in the opposite direction at Timerhi, EBD. The impact of the crash left Singh motionless on the roadway, a sight caught on a video that soon spread across social media. News of his death reached his close friend, Joel Sutherland, who saw a Facebook post early that morning. Heartbroken, Joel shared the post, captioning it, “Rest Easy Champ.”

At around 11:00h, Joel Sutherland sent a voice message to Singh’s sister expressing his condolences. “My condolences to you my sister I just see this thing on Facebook and right now me head hurting. It so sad. I know the feelings, hold it up,” he said, unaware that the tragedy would soon strike him as well.

Later that same day, around 23:00h, Sutherland, along with his friend Ronaldo Gordon, was in a Fielder Wagon when disaster struck once more. The car, driven by Gordon, crashed into a bridge along the Land of Canaan Public Road. EBD. Both Sutherland and Ronaldo were ejected from the car upon impact. Despite being rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Center, both men were pronounced dead on arrival.

Just a few hours earlier, around 21:00h, 18-year-old motorcyclist Finidy Miggins from Den Amstel, West Coast Demerara, had also lost his life. Finidy, who was speeding along the WCD road, collided head-on with another car while attempting to overtake another vehicle. The crash flung both Miggins and his 19-year-old brother, Terron Miggins, into the air before they landed on the pavement. Tragically, Miggins succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at the Leonora Cottage Hospital, while his brother was hospitalised with severe leg injuries.

The carnage on Guyana’s roadways did not stop there. On Monday morning, another motorcyclist, Edwin Hartman, lost his life on Eversham Public Road in Corentyne, Berbice. Thirty-five-year-old Hartman was riding his motorcycle when a car, which was driven by a 67-year-old man from Eversham, signaled to make a right turn. As Hartman attempted to pass, his motorcycle collided with the car’s rear and front doors, throwing him onto the road. Hartman sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead shortly after the collision.

