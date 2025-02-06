Prison officer on $400k bail for ganja trafficking

Kaieteur News-A 30-year-old prison officer was granted $400,00 bail on Wednesday on a charge of possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

He appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Chief Magistrate, Faith McGusty. Andrew Stevens, of D’Urban Street Lodge, Georgetown, is accused of having in his possession 498.95 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking, on February 1, 2025.

Attorney Gordon Gilhuys, representing Stevens, requested reasonable bail, citing that his client had no previous antecedents and had already spent 48 hours in police custody. He also informed the court that the narcotics were discovered while Stevens was in custody.

The prosecution, however, objected to bail, citing the seriousness and prevalence of the offence. The prosecutor further noted that the cannabis was found in Stevens’ bedroom. She also mentioned that when questioned about the drugs, Stevens had claimed, “Is me thing I buy from Suriname.” The prosecutor explained that the search was conducted as part of an investigation into computer-related fraud, with officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) carrying out the search at Stevens’ residence.

During the proceedings, Magistrate McGusty enquired if Stevens was in custody for another offence and whether he lived alone. The prosecutor responded that Stevens was in custody for a separate offence and that he resided with his girlfriend, mother-in-law, and child. She added that the women had given statements denying any involvement with the drugs. Stevens was granted bail in the sum of $400,000 with conditions to report to the CID the last Friday of every month. He is scheduled to return to court on February 26, 2025.

