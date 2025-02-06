Man told court he was using cocaine for back pain

—jailed for two years on narcotics possession charge

Kaieteur News- A 50-year-old man, was on Wednesday sentenced to two years in prison when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on a charge of possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

Ray Peters was charged with possession of five grams of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking which took place on February 3, 2025 on Brickdam in Georgetown. Peters pleaded guilty after the charge was read to him by Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty. She confirmed with Peters, whether he was admitting that he was in possession of illegal substances which he agreed to. She then proceeded to ask Peters if he was aware that cocaine is illegal and he responded in the affirmative.

The prosecution stated that police were conducting a patrol in the Stabroek Market area when they saw the defendant looking suspicious and approached him to conduct a search. Peters took out a white container and threw it on the ground, the rank then picked up the said container which contained substance wrapped in paper. He was then escorted to the Alberttown Police Station. The substance was investigated, and was confirmed to be cocaine weighing five grams which has a street value of $7,500. Peters told the court: “it wasn’t mine, I picked it up from the side of a truck”. He then later admitted that it belonged to him and he was using it for “back pain”. Magistrate McGusty sentenced Peters to two years in prison due to his age and a fine of $7,500.

