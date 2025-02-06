Man on bail after allegedly threatening ex-girlfriend

Kaieteur News-A 40-year-old truck driver was on Wednesday placed on $10,000 bail when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court accused of threatening his ex-girlfriend at her job.

Orensia Whinfield of Mocha Arcadia, East Bank Demerara was charged after using threatening language toward Junita Frank on January 28, 2025 at her job in Kingston Georgetown. Whinfield pleaded not guilty after the charge was read to him by Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty. He told the court that he was contacted by his insurance company to uplift a document that was in the possession of Frank. Whinfield said when he arrived at her workplace he told her “why you telling people my business on the road, stop it’. He stated that Frank “well and carry on, while calling for a sergeant.” He told the court he said nothing to her after.

Frank however told the court that she ended the relationship with Whinfield back in January 2, 2025. Frank said she needed protection from Whinfield, because he made her feel unsafe after the threats were made to her at her workplace. Magistrate McGusty placed Whinfield on $10,000 bail and he was strictly instructed to have no contact with Frank. Failure to comply will be a breach of the bond to keep the peace and the bail will be revoked.

