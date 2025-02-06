Latest update February 6th, 2025 7:27 AM

Man goes to court on assault charge ends up being remanded for disturbing magistrate

Feb 06, 2025

Kaieteur News-A 58-year-old man found himself in an unfortunate situation after disrupting court proceedings at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, which led to him being remanded to prison.

Gordon Lucas, of Lot 73 Lamaha Street, Newtown, Georgetown, was awaiting the call of his assault case before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty when he interrupted the proceedings. Lucas stated that he needed to go to the Georgetown Public Hospital for an 11:00 hrs. appointment. Out of consideration for his request, Magistrate McGusty paused the previous cases before his and began to read his charge.

Gordon Lucas

The charge read that on September 27, 2024, at the GPHC, Lucas assaulted Clarissa James. Lucas pleaded not guilty to the charge, explaining that he had only retaliated after the woman assaulted him. “She knock me and I knock she back,” Lucas said. He then added, “Me aint get mother I is a big man.”

In response to his comments, Magistrate McGusty asked if he still wished to go to the hospital. Lucas responded, “Yes please.” Despite the earlier disruption, Lucas was granted $10,000 bail and was scheduled to return for further proceedings on February 12, 2025.

However, in an unexpected turn of events, Lucas grew frustrated while waiting to sign for his bail. He began complaining in court, disturbing the sitting. As a result, Magistrate McGusty paused the case she was attending to and told Lucas: “since you want to disrupt this court schedule, I am going to disrupt your schedule. Bail is refused, you are remanded into prison,” she stated firmly. Upon hearing this, Lucas pleaded for mercy, repeatedly apologising to the magistrate. However, Magistrate McGusty reminded him that she had already been considerate by placing his matters before others. As a result, Lucas, who was initially expected to leave early for his hospital appointment, now faces a week in prison until his return date.

