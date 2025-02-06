Mahipaul accuses Govt. of misleading House on stalled appointment of new Local Govt. Commission

Kaieteur News-Opposition Member of Parliament (MP) Ganesh Mahipaul has accused two Ministers of Government of misleading the National Assembly on the appointment of the new Local Government Commission (LGC).

The LGC is legally mandated with management oversight of local authorities including Regional Democratic Councils, (RDC) s, Town Councils, and Neighborhood Democratic Councils (NDC) s.

The LGC deals with all matters relating to the staffing of local government organs. It is responsible for employment, transfer, discipline and dismissal of staff and approval of remuneration, superannuation, training, leave and promotion of staff.

In a statement issued, Mahipaul noted that the matter was raised during the consideration of the estimates for the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development. Mahipaul said that he asked the subject Minister Sonia Parag a simple question: “When will the Local Government Commission be sworn in?”

According to him, the minister responded by stating that the process had been initiated and that a letter was sent to the Leader of the Opposition, but to date, there has been no response. However, Mahipaul vehemently dismissed this claim, stating that the Leader of the Opposition had indeed responded. Furthermore, he noted that Ms. Singh from the Office of the President subsequently called to acknowledge receipt of the letter and also requested the CVs of the nominees.

As a result, Mahipaul during Wednesday’s sitting of the Committee of Supply, submitted to the National Assembly the two pieces of correspondence to substantiate his position that a response had been provided. He further requested an apology from the Minister of Local Government and Regional Development.

In defense, Minister of Governance and Parliamentary Affairs, Gail Teixeira claimed that the Leader of the Opposition had not responded to her. However, Mahipaul noted that the Leader of the Opposition had designated emissary for official communication MP, Roysdale Forde.

Despite this, he said the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance has repeatedly failed to communicate with Mr. Forde, which led to Mr. Norton responding directly to President Ali. “Ultimately,” Mahipaul noted that the Leader of the Opposition did respond to the request, and as such “Sonia Parag, MP, misled the National Assembly.”

In a subsequent comment on the issue, Mahipaul stated that he believes there is a deliberate attempt not to appoint and swear in the LGC. According to the Opposition MP, the non-appointment of the commission will negatively impact NDCs because without the LGC, this government arrogates the authority of disciplining, hiring and all other matters relating to staffing at Local Democratic Organs.

“It is their way to have political dominance and control…without the oversight of the opposition which by law is entitled to three members on the commission.” “We in the opposition will in government ensure that all state boards and commissions are appointed timely and definitely with opposition representation to enhance transparency and greater accountability with the intent of reducing the room for corruption,” the MP stated.

