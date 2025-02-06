Latest update February 6th, 2025 7:27 AM

GPL is requesting too much

Feb 06, 2025 Letters

Dear Editor,

The Prime Minister has requested funds for GPL at an oil price of $104 per barrel when the current price is less than $77 a barrel. The last time the price was at $104 per barrel was in 2022. What is going on? Wasteful spending must be avoided during these uncertain times. A trade war is looming and economic instability is very possible. We must be conservative in our spending.

With concern,

Mr. Jamil Changlee

