Feb 06, 2025 Letters
Dear Editor,
The Prime Minister has requested funds for GPL at an oil price of $104 per barrel when the current price is less than $77 a barrel. The last time the price was at $104 per barrel was in 2022. What is going on? Wasteful spending must be avoided during these uncertain times. A trade war is looming and economic instability is very possible. We must be conservative in our spending.
With concern,
Mr. Jamil Changlee
(GPL is requesting too much)
