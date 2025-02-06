Latest update February 6th, 2025 7:27 AM
Feb 06, 2025 Sports
Kaieteur Sports- The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has officially named the final 21-member squad representing the nation in the 2025 Concacaf Under-17 Men’s Qualifiers in Costa Rica. The Junior Jaguars were set to depart last evening as they gear up for an intense campaign against the region’s best.
Guyana has been drawn into Group B alongside Costa Rica, Trinidad and Tobago, and the British Virgin Islands. The team will play its opening match against Trinidad and Tobago on
February 7, followed by a match against Saint Maarten on February 11. On February 13, the
Junior Jags will face the host nation, Costa Rica, followed by a final showdown with the British
Virgin Islands on February 16.
The squad will be led by Team Manager Andrew Nestor, with Marco Bonofiglio serving as
Head Coach.
Final Squad
Goalkeepers
Defenders
Midfielders
Forwards
The Junior Jaguars have been undergoing rigorous training in preparation for this challenge,
with the final squad selected from an initial 48 players in camp. Under the guidance of the
coaching staff, the team is focused on delivering strong performances to qualify for the 2025
FIFA U17 World Cup to be held in Qatar in November.
(GFF announces final squad for Concacaf U-17 Men’s World Cup qualifiers)
Feb 06, 2025-Jaikarran, Bookie, Daniram amongst the runs Kaieteur Sports-The East Bank Demerara Cricket Association/D&R Construction and Machinery Rental 40-Over Cricket Competition, which began on January...
Feb 06, 2025
Feb 06, 2025
Feb 05, 2025
Feb 05, 2025
Feb 05, 2025
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News-The American humorist Will Rogers once remarked that the best investment on earth is earth... more
Antiguan Barbudan Ambassador to the United States, Sir Ronald Sanders By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News- The upcoming election... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]