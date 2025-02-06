Latest update February 6th, 2025 7:27 AM

GFF announces final squad for Concacaf U-17 Men’s World Cup qualifiers

Feb 06, 2025

Kaieteur Sports- The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has officially named the final 21-member squad representing the nation in the 2025 Concacaf Under-17 Men’s Qualifiers in Costa Rica. The Junior Jaguars were set to depart last evening as they gear up for an intense campaign against the region’s best.

Guyana has been drawn into Group B alongside Costa Rica, Trinidad and Tobago, and the British Virgin Islands. The team will play its opening match against Trinidad and Tobago on

February 7, followed by a match against Saint Maarten on February 11. On February 13, the

Junior Jags will face the host nation, Costa Rica, followed by a final showdown with the British

Virgin Islands on February 16.

The squad will be led by Team Manager Andrew Nestor, with Marco Bonofiglio serving as

Head Coach.

Final Squad

Goalkeepers

  • Flavio Larose (Pele F.C.)
  • Tejpal Nijjar (Rayo Vallecano, Spain)
  • Nyall Kendall (Maidstone United)

Defenders

  • Kamron Pellew (Ann’s Grove United F.C.)
  • Tamer Unver (BW Gottschee)
  • Max Robinson (Shattuck St. Mary)
  • Joshua Morris (Rush Canada)
  • Michael Joseph (Rising Stars F.C.)
  • Kilan Newland
  • Onessi Dunn (Fruta Conquerors F.C.)

Midfielders

  • Quaency Fraser (GDF F.C.)
  • Jaden Harris (GDF F.C.)
  • Jerimiah Welcome (Milerock F.C.)
  • Luke Langevine (G.D.F. F.C.)
  • Micaiah De Freitas (Fruta Conquerors F.C.)
  • Shaquan David (Ann’s Grove United F.C.)
  • Mikkel Mills (Fruta Conquerors F.C.)
  • Aiden Herd (Borough F.C.)

Forwards

  • Reid Ramlochan (Cardinal Ambrozic)
  • Dakarai Drakes (Met Oval Academy)
  • Isaiah Ifill (GDF F.C.)

The Junior Jaguars have been undergoing rigorous training in preparation for this challenge,

with the final squad selected from an initial 48 players in camp. Under the guidance of the

coaching staff, the team is focused on delivering strong performances to qualify for the 2025

FIFA U17 World Cup to be held in Qatar in November.

(GFF announces final squad for Concacaf U-17 Men’s World Cup qualifiers)

 

Features/Columnists

  • Land, taxes and penalties

    Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News-The American humorist Will Rogers once remarked that the best investment on earth is earth... more

