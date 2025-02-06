EBDCA/D&R Construction 40-Over Cricket Competition continues

-Jaikarran, Bookie, Daniram amongst the runs

Kaieteur Sports-The East Bank Demerara Cricket Association/D&R Construction and Machinery Rental 40-Over Cricket Competition, which began on January 18, continued last weekend with exciting victories for Demolition Cricket Club, Herstelling ‘B,’ and Ruimveldt.

Following two intense rounds of play, East Bank’s most thrilling 40-over cricket competition delivered another electrifying weekend of matches. On Sunday, Ruimveldt Sports Club secured a commanding 263-run victory over Providence Cricket Club, thanks to a stellar performance by Brandon Jaikarran, who smashed an incredible 161 runs, including 19 fours and seven sixes.

Jaikarran was well-supported by Omesh Daniram, whose explosive century propelled Ruimveldt to an imposing total of 402-7 in their allotted 40 overs. Daniram’s classy 118-run innings featured 21 fours and seven sixes, putting Ruimveldt firmly in control.

In response, Providence struggled and was bowled out for 139 in 33.2 overs. Jermain Gronsnor provided the only significant resistance, battling to a gritty half-century of 69 runs. Ruimveldt’s bowlers proved too strong, with Rickey Sergeant claiming 4/16 and Rajkumar Singh taking 3/24.

At Farm Ground, Herstelling ‘B’ continued their strong campaign, defeating Timehri Cricket Club by 77 runs. Batting first, Herstelling ‘B’ posted a competitive total of 265 in 36.1 overs, led by Juddel McCallister’s 73 (7×4, 3×6) and Nicholas Lawson’s 53 (3×4, 2×6).

Chasing 266, Timehri’s batters struggled against disciplined bowling, managing only 188 runs in 26 overs. Pernell London and Stephon Wilson played key roles, each picking up three wickets each to seal the victory for Herstelling ‘B.’

On Saturday, February 1, Demolition Cricket Club comfortably defeated Uprising Cricket Club by seven wickets in a rain-affected match. Uprising managed chased down Demolition’s 124-9 with ease. Damion Vantull anchored Demolition’s response with an unbeaten 55, featuring four fours and four sixes. He was well-supported by Leon Swamy, who blasted a quick-fire 44, including six massive sixes. Demolition wrapped up the chase in just 11.2 overs, winning with 16.4 overs to spare.

Here’s a recap of the opening round: In previous matches, Herstelling ‘B’ claimed a 75-run victory over the EBDCA Under-23 Cricket team on January 18 at Farm Ground. The following Saturday, January 25, Patrewta Cricket Club fell to Providence CC by five wickets at Canal #1 Ground, while Uprising CC narrowly lost to Sandpipers Sports Club in a closely contested match, with Sandpipers emerging victorious by four wickets.

Another key clash saw Herstelling ‘A’ register their first win against Demolition CC on Sunday, January 26, at Farm Ground. Demolition, batting first, posted 160 in 18.5 overs, with Sanjay Algoo’s patient 37 being the only notable contribution. Marlon Boele starred with the ball for Herstelling, picking up 5/49 to restrict Demolition to a modest total.

In reply, Herstelling ‘A’ chased down the target with ease, thanks to stellar performances from Sagar Hatiramani and Mahendra Dhanpaul. Hatiramani played a fine knock of 60, including three fours and five sixes, while Dhanpaul entertained with a brisk 54, hitting five fours and two sixes, guiding their team to victory.

The competition promises more thrilling action as matches continue this weekend.

