Documents surface showing acquisition of New York properties by Sherwyn Greaves

In wake of land sale scandal….

Kaieteur News- In wake of the scandal over the sale of prime lands in Guyana, documents have surfaced purporting to show that a Sherwyn Greaves acquired two luxurious properties in New York. At least one of the properties was acquired without mortgage being issued.

And according to the documents seen by this newspaper, the transactions were by way of a Limited Liability Company (LLC). In one of the transactions, a property was listed at the sale price USD925, 000.00 by Liberty Avenue Associates LLC, a company of which Philip R Baldeo is the sole owner. Baldeo a medical doctor based in New York has been embroiled in a scandal over questionable sale of prime lands at Providence, Ogle and Heroes Highway.

Baldeo has been identified as a business associate of convicted Guyanese New Yorker, Ed Ahmad. Ahmad has been convicted in the US and served time for money laundering and real estate crimes. Documents seen by this newspaper purported Baldeo had sold his property on March 25, 2024 to SML Management LLC, which was owned and represented By Mishana Greaves. That LLC later transferred the property into a Living Trust with Sherwyn Leon Naftali Greaves and Mishana Greaves as trustees. It is important to note that there was no mortgage issued for the purchase of the property and it was sold below market value.

Greaves’ name is listed as the purchaser in a transaction for a property located at 115-30 142nd Street Jamaica NY 11436, USA. That property was sold at USD750,000.00 on the 15th September, 2023 by Reliable Custom Builders Inc represented by Rashaad Ahmad. It is however unclear the connection Rashaad has with Ed Ahmad. Ed Ahmad has been acquiring huge plots of prime land in Guyana under questionable circumstances.

Among the deals signed is a questionable agreement for the purchase of land near ExxonMobil’s new headquarters at Ogle, East Coast Demerara, to build an “upscale” residential complex. Back in 2011, Ahmad acquired a huge piece of prime, seaside property to develop a value-added wood processing operation, but instead converted the area into house lots.

The conditions of sale were that the company would have set up a factory to create jobs for persons in the neighbourhood. This condition dictated the low price he paid for the land which is $80M. There has been no factory to date. Instead, there is a multi-million-dollar housing development project. The project, Leonora Mall and Hollywood Garden, is being managed by Leonora Projects which is owned by Shareef and Ed Ahmad. The latter is said to be a close associate of former President, Bharrat Jagdeo.

The conversion of the almost 17-acre plot to the Leonora Mall and Hollywood Garden has been raising eyebrows as again, it is the controversial National Industrial and Commercial Investments Ltd (NICIL) that is involved. In the midst of the questionable transactions, Attorney General Anil Nandlall SC sought to defend the deals as above board.

During his programme, ‘Issues in the News’, on Tuesday, he stated that the People’s Progressive Party Civic Administration had inherited the land deals from the previous A Partnership For National Unity +Alliance For Change (APNU+ AFC) government. He claimed “In 2020 when we got into Government, I received piles and piles of files of transactions that were done under the previous government; contracts were already signed for huge swathes of lands.”

He noted locations including the sale of 30 acres at $30 million per acre at Ogle, ECD, with the title vested, though no money was paid. He noted that lands were sold at Le Resouvenir, Chateau Margot, Ogle, Providence, Georgetown, West Demerara and properties within the staff compounds at the Enmore, Linden and Wales Estates.

