Cricket West Indies announces exciting 2025 schedule for Senior Men’s and Women’s Teams

St. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) has unveiled an action-packed schedule for the senior Men’s and Women’s teams from May to December 2025, featuring a mix of home and away fixtures. Fans can now start planning for an exciting year of cricket, with the men beginning their campaign with limited-overs tours in the United Kingdom.

The Men’s team will continue its preparations for the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup, starting with a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Ireland from May 21-25 in Malahide, Dublin. Four days later, they will face England in a bid for back-to-back ODI series wins, with three ODIs scheduled from May 29 to June 3. This will be followed by three T20 Internationals (T20Is) against England from June 6-10, before concluding the UK tour with three T20Is against Ireland in Belfast from June 12-15.

The Men in Maroon will then shift focus to Test cricket, with the start of the ICC World Test Championship cycle under new head coach Daren Sammy. They will battle for the prestigious Frank Worrell Trophy against Australia in a three-match Test series, beginning in Barbados (June 25-29), before moving to Grenada (July 3-7) and concluding in Jamaica (July 12-16).

A five-match T20I series against Australia follows, with the first two games at Sabina Park (July 20, 22) and the remaining three at Warner Park, St. Kitts (July 25, 26, 28).

To close out the home summer, the West Indies will play against Pakistan in three T20Is in Lauderhill, Florida followed by three ODIs at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad from July 31 to August 12.

The Men’s team will then embark on an overseas tour to India, Bangladesh, and New Zealand, spanning from September 21 to December 23. India will feature two test matches, Bangladesh three ODIS and three T20Is while a full tour will be hosted by New Zealand consisting of five T20Is, three ODIs and three test matches.

The Women’s team begins their 2025 campaign with the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers in Pakistan from April 4-19, where six teams will compete for two spots in the marquee event in India, scheduled for August-September.

Following the qualifiers, the Women will tour England for a full white-ball series, featuring three T20Is and three ODIs from May 21 to June 8.

Later in the year, they will host South Africa for a historic white-ball series at the 3Ws Oval in Barbados, marking the first time the venue will stage such an international series.

MEN’S TOUR OF UK DATE FORMAT LOCATION May 21, 2025 First ODI vs Ireland Malahide, Dublin May 23, 2025 Second ODI vs Ireland Malahide, Dublin May 25, 2025 Third ODI vs Ireland Malahide, Dublin May 29, 2025 First ODI vs England Headingley June 01, 2025 Second ODI vs England Cardiff June 03, 2025 Third ODI vs England Kia Oval June 06, 2025 First T20I vs England Trent Bridge June 08, 2025 Second T20I vs England Bristol June 10, 2025 Third T20I vs England Rose Bowl June 12, 2025 First T20I vs Ireland Stormont, Belfast June 14, 2025 Second T20I vs Ireland Stormont, Belfast June 15, 2025 Third T20I vs Ireland Stormont, Belfast

WEST INDIES MEN’S HOME SERIES AGAINST AUSTRALIA

DATE FORMAT LOCATION June 25-29, 2025 First Test Kensington Oval, Barbados July 3-7, 2025 Second Test Grenada National Stadium July 12-16, 2025 Third Test Sabina Park, Jamaica July 20, 2025 First T20 Sabina Park, Jamaica July 22, 2025 Second T20 Sabina Park, Jamaica July 25, 2025 Third T20 Warner Park, St Kitts July 26, 2025 Fourth T20 Warner Park, St Kitts July 28, 2025 Fifth T20 Warner Park, St Kitts

WEST INDIES MEN’S HOME SERIES VS PAKISTAN

DATE FORMAT LOCATION July 31, 2025 First T20 Broward County, Florida August 2, 2025 Second T20 Broward County, Florida August 3, 2025 Third T20 Broward County, Florida August 8, 2025 First ODI Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad August 10, 2025 Second ODI Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad August 12, 2025 Third ODI Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS APRIL 4-18 (PARTICIPATING TEAMS)

WEST INDIES PAKISTAN BANGLADESH IRELAND SCOTLAND THAILAND

WEST INDIES WOMEN’S TOUR OF ENGLAND

DATE FORMAT LOCATION May 21, 2025 First T20 County Ground, Derby May 23, 2025 Second T20 Central County Ground, Sussex May 26, 2025 Third T20 Chelmsford May 30, 2025 First ODI Spitfire Ground, Kent June 04, 2025 Second ODI Grace Road, Leicestershire June 08, 2025 Third ODI Taunton

WEST INDIES WOMEN’S HOME SERIES VS SOUTH AFRICA

DATE FORMAT LOCATION June 11, 2025 First ODI 3Ws Oval, Barbados June 14, 2025 Second ODI 3Ws Oval, Barbados June 17, 2025 Third ODI 3Ws Oval, Barbados June 20, 2025 First T20 3Ws Oval, Barbados June 22, 2025 Second T20 3Ws Oval, Barbados June 23, 2025 Third T20 3Ws Oval, Barbados

ICC WOMEN’S 50 OVER WORLD CUP (AUGUST – SEPTEMBER 2025)

