Clerk in court for forging cheques worth over $23M

Kaieteur News-A 25-year-old man employed at Edward B. Beharry & Company Ltd appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday on charges of forgery committed against his employer.

Dhamendra Gandat, of Lot 679, 17th Street, Foulis, East Coast Demerara, is accused of forging two cheques from the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI), which falsely showed that the amounts were withdrawn by Beharry Restaurant Holding Inc. He allegedly forged a $23,500,000 and $48,500 cheque on July 25,2024 at Vlissengen Road, Georgetown branch.

Gandat appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty, who read the charges to him. Gandat pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Attorney Dominic Bess, representing Gandat, requested reasonable bail for his client, arguing that Gandat had no previous convictions or pending matters and was not a flight risk. Bess argued that Gandat had discovered the fraudulent transactions and reported them, stressing that his client was being wrongfully implicated in the matter since other individuals involved had not been brought before the court. Bess also argued that there was no direct evidence linking Gandat to the forgery, explaining that he did not receive the cheques, and that his senior colleague had signed them. “He is simply familiar with the signature,” Bess stated. He also mentioned that Gandat had fully cooperated with investigators since the probe began in August 2024 and willingly made himself available throughout the investigation.

Magistrate McGusty enquired whether there was any evidence showing that Gandat had attempted to acquire money with the forged cheques. Bess reiterated that his client did not receive any funds and that there was no clear evidence linking Gandat to the crime.

The prosecution, however, objected to bail, citing the seriousness and prevalence of the offences. The prosecutor informed the court that Gandat had never been authorised by the company to issue the cheques and that the company was unaware of who received the funds. The prosecutor also admitted that the investigation was ongoing and that statements from the company were yet to be gathered. As a result, the prosecution requested a further adjournment, noting that obtaining the necessary statements would take time.

Gandat was granted bail in the amount of $200,000 in total—$50,000 for the $48,500 cheque and $150,000 for the $23.5 million cheque. He is scheduled to return to court on March 12, 2025.

