City councillor killed by boy 16

Kaieteur News- Georgetown City Councillor, 47-year-old businessman Kyle Anthony Solomon was stabbed to death early Wednesday, reportedly by a 16-year-old boy in D’Urban Backlands, Georgetown.

Reports are that Solomon was killed around 04:00 hrs. during a botched home invasion. The city councillor reportedly came out of his home and saw the 16-year-old suspect trying to gain entry into his shop. He raised an alarm and the boy started to run. Solomon reportedly chased behind the suspect, police said and caught up with him. They had an argument and during the exchange of words, the suspect pulled out a knife from his waist and began stabbing the businessman.

He then ran leaving the businessman bleeding on the ground. When help arrived, Solomon was pronounced dead. Solomon was a city councilor for constituency Number 9. Investigations are ongoing.

Following his death tributes poured on Facebook. Councillor Lelon Saul said, “Guyana, mourns the loss of one of its dedicated public servants.” He said Solomon’s life, was tragically and brutally taken in an act of senseless violence that has left a void that will resonate throughout his community.

Solomon was described to be a man of integrity, compassion, and who has unwavering commitment to his neighbourhood. “Councillor Solomon spent his life uplifting those around him, especially in the often-overlooked areas of D’Urban Backlands. Though his roots were planted in a section of Georgetown that has faced many challenges, Solomon was a beacon of hope—a symbol of perseverance in the face of adversity. His enduring legacy will be his dedication to improving the lives of the most vulnerable in his community,” Saul said.

He related that the councilor was dedicated to justice, equality, and serving his community through empathy and leadership. Tragically, he was killed during a robbery attempt. His kindness and impact on others will not be forgotten said Saul.

Additionally, also on Facebook Denzel C. St Hill expressed that he met Solomon two years ago when he was first appointed as a casual Employment Manager for Banks DIH. “I remembered him saying to me, “Denzel, we may sit across from each other on two different political fences but we have a duty to the community and young people.” I replied and said “Kyle, we may be on two different sides but our primary goal is to ensure that we serve all Guyanese,” he said in the Facebook post.

