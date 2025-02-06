Brutus sacked by Police Service Commission

Kaieteur News- Embattled Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Calvin Brutus has reportedly been dismissed from his position in the Guyana Police Force (GPF) by the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Kaieteur News learnt that Brutus received a termination letter on Wednesday evening. Demerara Waves quoted the letter, issued by the PSC which reads: “You are hereby notified that the Commission has determined that you should be and are hereby dismissed from the Guyana Police Force, effective, February 5, 2025.”

Additionally, the PSC directed that Chief Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken be instructed to “take all such actions as are necessary to facilitate your handover and return of all documents, equipment, and other assets belonging to the Guyana Police Force that are currently in your possession,” the letter to Brutus stated.

Kaieteur News understands that Brutus, who is facing 261 financial crime charges at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, was found guilty by a special tribunal of the disciplinary charges brought against him. Based on this ruling, the tribunal recommended his dismissal from the force.

Efforts to reach representatives from both the PSC and Brutus for comment were unsuccessful. However, Brutus’ lawyer, Eusi Anderson, was contacted for clarification regarding the termination but he stated that, he nor Brutus received a letter from the PSC. “I can confirm that we haven’t received anything of that nature…” he said.

On January 22, 2025, the PSC appointed a special tribunal to investigate a series of serious disciplinary charges against Brutus. Despite being summoned, Brutus had failed to attend any of the hearings, instead opting to approach the High Court to seek the dismantling of the tribunal. He argued that the tribunal was biased against him and that he would not receive a fair hearing.

The tribunal that was tasked with investigating Brutus’ conduct, was chaired by Shoshanna V. Lall. Other members included: Attorney Keoma Griffith and former Commissioner of Police Seelall Persaud. The tribunal’s administrative affairs were managed by Hugh Park, an Attorney-at-Law who has been appointed as the Secretary, while Bernard da Silva also an Attorney-at-Law, served as Counsel to the Tribunal.

Brutus faced two major charges from the Tribunal, under Section 4 (z) of the Police (Discipline) Act, Chapter 17:01. The first charge alleged that Brutus directed a payment of $13,670,204 from the GPF’s Welfare Fund, in violation of the Force’s Standing Order 36. The second charge accused Brutus of falsifying records at the Quartermaster Stores. It is alleged that Brutus created false documentation to show that goods valued at $101,431,050 had been delivered by Corwin Nicholson, trading as 3D Construction, leading to fraudulent payments being made.

