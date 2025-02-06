Amerindian Heritage Month to involve Brazilian, Surinamese & Belizean groups

-$205M approved for activities

Kaieteur News-Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai on Monday said that part of this year’s Amerindian Month of activities there will be the involvement of culture groups from countries like Brazil, Suriname and Belize.

The minister made the announcement while her ministry’s budgetary allocation was being scrutinised at the National Assembly during the Consideration of Estimates and Expenditure. The Committee of Supply on Monday night approved a sum of $7.2 billion for the Amerindian Ministry to rollout its programmes this year.

On Monday night, Opposition Member of Parliament (MP), Annette Ferguson asked what the $205 million allocated under the ministry’s current expenditure caters for. “May I turn your attention to line item 6291 -National and other events; I note you have a request for $205 million as against what was given in 2024, $151,277,000 as revised. Can the honourable member explain the reason for the increase, and which communities are likely to benefit from this year’s allocation,” the MP asked.

Responding to the question, Minister Sukhai stated, “Mr. Chair the $205 million is the expenditure for the heritage celebrations. Our government from since 1992 has recognised that Amerindian culture, traditions and custom play a very important part in the fabric and tapestry of our country and so we continue to invest and to increase the investment.”

The minister continued, “The increase will take into consideration the attendance of culture groups from Brazil, Suriname and Belize. We will only cater for their in-country expenses so we are going to expand our culture to international.”

According to the minister, this is nothing new since the government in their previous term involved other countries, but it was stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is public knowledge that Amerindian Heritage Month is held every year in the month of September. All through this month, ndigenous people are celebrated and they come together to showcase their rich tradition, culture and lifestyle with the wider population.

(Amerindian Heritage Month to involve Brazilian, Surinamese & Belizean groups)