$191M to reconstruct Ituni and Kwakwani police stations

Kaieteur News-The Ministry of Home Affairs is preparing to spend approximately $191 million to rebuild new police stations for Ituni and Kwakwani in Region Ten.

The projects were opened at the recent tender reading. It was disclosed that the projects are estimated to cost $95,557,239 each. Kaieteur News understands that these projects will form part of the $4.7 billion that the government set aside to bridge the gap of the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) infrastructural needs. It was reported that the reconstruction of the police stations and other facilities are aimed at transforming the decades-old buildings and their environment into ones that are more modern, accommodating and ‘user-friendly’ to visitors and ranks that are stationed in the facilities.

Below are the companies and their bids:

