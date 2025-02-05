“YUH IS A SELFISH AND WICKED BIG MAN”

Dear Editor

“Yuh bruk and ain’t got no money to run a successful campaign but yuh still playing a big bai on ppl. Seven or eight months away from elections and nothing in motion yet; no plan nothing just more division and people running from the party because of yuh attitude.

When people talk about yuh attitude and how arrogant and malicious you are, is the people who are the problem not you. Is duh you want the supporters believe? The former Georgetown mayor publicly endorsed the party’s leadership and seh he gon work hard behind it. Yuh call the man and promise fuh meet wid he. Lo and behold, yuh feel yuh too big fuh meet wid he suh you send somebody fuh talk wid he. Is dis the way you waan unite wid people and work wid dem to beat the PPP at the polls?

The truth is, your attitude and behaviour in leadership hurting people badly. Yuh tekkin simple criticism personally and mekkin people permanent enemies but when people talk, you gat a few people wuh you promise fuh put in Parliament and also mek minista, cussing and sayin, we mustn’t wash we dirty linen in public. The truth is people caan’t talk to you because is ur way or the highway.

I see it coming tho, yuh would rather see the party bruk up quietly and the PPP win elections by a two thirds majority than sit down and accept the best possible strategy fuh mek we win. Broomes gaan, Bond gaan, even yuh ole PR man that been wid yuh faithfully before yuh become leadah gaan to the AFC. Thousands of we supporters uncertain right now but stayin quiet because dem suh shame and dem ain’t waan give PPP tings fuh talk. Yuh is a selfish and wicked big man.

Deh AFC leadah tryin he best fuh wuk out something wid yuh so we could unite and beat the PPP. Yuh mash dat up from behind the scene. Is only you could be presidential candidate and you ain’t kay if we lose. The couple diehard people yuh paying and gat behind yuh, dem frighten fuh tell yuh the truth. Dem jus deh deh fuh attack people when dem give dem views about yuh.

The PPP is at its lowest right now but you waan mek people believe that unity in we party is everyone bowing to you and gaffa do wuh you seh. But dirty linen or not, a gon address today on a Live. Yuh is a wicked big man.”

Sincerely

Norman Browne

Social and Political Activist

