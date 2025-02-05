Woman brutally stabbed by ex-lover

…after she allegedly refused to leave new boyfriend

By Christal Yong

Kaieteur News- A 42-year-old woman who was stabbed trice to her stomach and once to her head by her ex-lover with an ice pick last month is calling on the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to locate her attacker and place him before the court.

The victim, Parbati Gaj, said that her jealous ex-lover attacked her because she refused to rekindle their relationship. He demanded that she leaves her current partner, a 27-year-old man.

Gaj told Kaieteur News on Tuesday that she was in a relationship with the 30-year-old man for approximately two years. The relationship ended in 2023 after the suspect battered her and broke her hand.

The frustrated woman told this publication that since the end of their relationship, the man has been stalking her and insisting that she leaves her partner, Joshua Griffith, whom he also injured last month.

On January 24, 2025, the suspect who lives next to Gaj visited her home. This resulted in an argument after she refused to leave by Griffith and restart their relationship. While the suspect was leaving Gaj’s home, Griffith appeared and an argument ensued between the suspect and Griffith.

Gaj recalled that her ex-lover threatened to stab Griffith.

“I say jok (stab) me when you ready. Soon I walk off, he run behind me, after he run behind me, I run and go through the gate. Soon I run… me girl see me and run fuh open the gate, then he jok me inside the yard,” Griffith recounted.

He added, “After he don jok me, he run and he go to she and throw she down, kick she up, jok she.” Thereafter, Griffith said he ran inside of the home.

Gaj said after she was brutally attacked by the suspect, she ran into her home.

“I was on the floor bleeding out, he [the suspect] picked me up and kidnapped me and he took me to his house [next door],” Gaj related noting that she was there for about 40 minutes.

Griffith, who is a police officer, ran to the police station to summon help.

“He was just pacing back and forth in the house looking to see if the police will come and then telling me that he is the love of my life and I need to let this boy [Griffith] go and be with him,” Gaj recounted.

She added, “[he said] no one will take care of me but him and really… I think he is a psychopath because the things he was saying. I was bleeding out of my stomach and I needed to go to the doctor and he said he will be my doctor, he is the only doctor I need,” Gaj recounted.

The woman said police arrived hours after Griffith left for help and by that time her ex-lover made good his escape.

Gaj recalled being taken to the Turkeyen Police Station despite bleeding heavily from wounds where statements were taken from her and her partner. She was taken to Georgetown Public Hospital where she was admitted.

The 42-year-year-old woman was rushed to the theatre where doctors were forced to cut her stomach vertically to suture the wounds. Gaj was discharged from the hospital on February 1, 2025.

The frustrated woman told Kaieteur News that the suspect called and threatened her on Monday while demanding that she ends her relationship with Griffith.

“… if I don’t leave him, (Griffith) he is going to kill me,” Gaj recalled.

She added, “I feel like I need to get this boy in jail, this is very scary. I’m fighting to not break down, I’m barely holding my life together, because he damaged me, he damaged my life, I want justice … I want anyone who knows him … to turn him into the police because they are looking for him.”

Unprofessional police

Furthermore, the couple alleged that upon making the report, police were unprofessional.

Griffith told Kaieteur News that, “when I carried her to the station to make the report, the corporal turn and ask her which one of the man she wanted, if it’s me or the guy that jok she.”

When contacted on Tuesday, Crime Chief Wendel Blanhum advised that the victim makes a report of the alleged unprofessional behaviour to the Police’s Office of Professional Responsibility.

“The ranks reported that they made several checks for the suspect, which proved futile,” Blanhum said assuring that “serious” efforts will be made to apprehend the suspect.

