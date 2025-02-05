Upper Corentyne defeat Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club to advance to Ivan Madray T/20 cricket final

Kaieteur Sports- The Upper Corentyne Cricket Association (UCCA) has advanced to the final of the Ivan Madray T/20 first division cricket competition for teams in Berbice.

The UCCA created a major upset in Berbice cricket when they defeated the powerful Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTYSC) in their semifinal encounter.

In the game played recently at the No 69 Vikings Ground on the Corentyne, UCCA won by two wickets.

Winning the toss and taking first strike RHTYSC were dismissed for 95 in their 20 overs. Eon Hooper top scored with 24, JN Sinclair made 19 and Junior Sinclair 15.

Bowling for UCCA there were two wickets each for Omesh Mathurah, Steve Embrack and Thameshwar Ramoutar.

In reply UCCA reached 96 for 8 in 19 overs with Thameshwar Ramoutar making 33.

Bowling for RHTYSC allrounder Clinton Pestano snared 4 wickets, Junior Sinclair picked up 2 while there were one each for Kevlon Anderson and Jeremy Sandia.

The UCCA will now meet Albion CC in the final of the competition which will be played shortly. The Competition is being played in memory of the late former West Indies cricketer Ivan Madray, who hailed from Berbice.

Albion CC had advance to the final by defeating Tucker Park CC in their semifinal encounter which was played earlier. (Samuel Whyte)

(Upper Corentyne defeat Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club to advance to Ivan Madray T/20 cricket final)