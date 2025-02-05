Technician continues to harass ex-girlfriend while on cybercrime trial

Kaieteur News- A 33-year-old IT technician, currently on trial for cybercrimes involving his ex-girlfriend, is accused of continuing to harass her by allegedly creating a Telegram group where he posted explicit photos and videos of her.

Smith, who resides at Lot 139 Meadow Brook Gardens, Georgetown, is currently charged with three counts of cybercrime, one count of breaching a protection order, and one charge of damage to property. These charges stem from his alleged actions involving the unlawful acquisition and distribution of intimate images and videos of Lenese Alexis.

Alexis, who ended her relationship with Smith due to his alleged abusive behaviour, spoke with Kaieteur News on Tuesday about the ongoing harassment. She related though he is currently facing legal actions at the Courts, her situation worsened recently. ” He would have created a Telegram group last night posting my photos in the group and he posted one of the videos that he recorded without my knowledge on his secret camera of us having sex, he posted that in the group as well. Up to this morning (Tuesday), he posted me in the group,” the woman said. In response to the continued harassment, Alexis indicated she will report the latest incident to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Wednesday. She also mentioned that an official from the Social Protection Services had reached out to her for support.

Alexis recounted the continuation of the trial was called on Monday at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court. However, Smith did not make an appearance. The matter is scheduled to continue with further cross-examination of Alexis by Smith’s legal counsel, Darren Wade, on February 17 and 21, 2025. “This matter was supposed to finish, but every minute, there’s some adjournment because in some instances, his counsel has something to do. I am tired; I am drained. But I can’t let this matter go because this is ridiculous. I don’t even have words; this is emotionally and mentally draining,” Alexis expressed.

The cybercrime charges stem from allegations that between March 11 and May 6, 2023, Smith unlawfully obtained intimate electronic data, including photos and videos, from Alexis’s WhatsApp messages. Additionally, between May 27 and July 16, 2024, Smith is accused of publishing this content through a computer system, causing emotional distress to his ex-girlfriend. His matter was first heard before Magistrate Clive Nurse on July 22, 2024. Smith has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Smith also has an additional charge at the Diamond Magistrates’ Court for breaching protection order against Alexis.

Alexis also claimed that he has additional matters to be filed. “You know how much jackets waiting to be sent to court but he has to sign off with recognisance. I have matters after matters against Mr. Smith,” Alexis said. She added, “On my updated restraining order, he is not to post anything that would ruin my reputation.”

In a separate matter, Smith’s mother, Ann Smith, was found guilty on January 24, 2025, of attempting to obstruct justice. She had been accused of trying to hide her son from police, who were attempting to arrest him in connection with his involvement in publishing explicit content of Alexis. Ann Smith, aged 67, was fined $100,000 by Magistrate Annette Singh, and was informed that failing to pay the fine would result in a six-month prison sentence. Smith was previously remanded in custody for cybercrime-related charges but was later released on bail.

(Technician continues to harass ex-girlfriend while on cybercrime trial)