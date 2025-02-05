Smart phones and Internet tun we into technology slaves!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News- Dem boys remember when TV first come, and life change just so. Before that, people use to sit down and watch de street like it was dem personal drama series. Now, nobody know who passing outside because dem too busy watching TV. Families stop eating together, parents stop talking to dem children, and everybody start living life in front a lil screen.

But just when we thought TV was bad, along come Wi-Fi, de Internet, and Smart Phones—and bai, dem things tek over we life like a bad habit. Long time, people use to spend four hours in front de TV. Now, dem spending eight hours—except it ain’t in front de TV no more, is pon dem phone!

People wake up, and before dem stretch, dem scrolling. Before dem even brush dem teeth, dem checking messages. Before dem tell dem wife good morning, dem telling social media “Rising and grinding” like if is flour dem kneading.

Dem boys seh family time dead and gone. It used to dead when TV come, but now is a proper funeral. At dinner table, everybody head down, fingers flying, scrolling and texting. Yuh could put salt instead of sugar in de food and nobody gon notice—until dem phone battery dead, then suddenly dem realize dem hungry. Parties used to be about music, vibes, and socializing. Now? People at party scrolling pon social media. People pon de dancefloor checking WhatsApp. Is like dem need Google Maps fuh navigate deir own life. If dem ain’t post de party online, was like dem never went.

And don’t talk about relationships! Couples used to hold hands, now dem holding dem phone. People used to look in each other eye, now dem only looking at de screen. If yuh significant other send yuh a long romantic text, chances are dem copy and paste it from Google. Dem boys seh we tun slaves to technology. Before, we use to chain up in front de TV, now we chain up to de Wi-Fi signal. If Wi-Fi drop, people does panic like if food shortage come. Some people does check dem data balance more than dem bank account.

Is like we living two lives—one in real life, and one online. And de online life always look better. Everybody happy, everybody rich, everybody living dem best life—till yuh see dem in real life looking like dem need a good night sleep and a proper meal.

Dem boys seh technology was supposed to mek life easier, but instead, it mek people dumber. People don’t remember phone numbers no more, people don’t read books, and if Google shut down tomorrow, half de population gon forget how to think. One day, dem boys hope people gon wake up and realize life happening in front dem eyes, not inside a phone screen. But by de time that happen, AI gon be running de world and we all gon be working fuh robots!

Talk half. Leff half.

(Smart phones and Internet tun we into technology slaves!)