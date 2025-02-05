PAHO calls on Caribbean countries to improve access to essential cancer medicines and supplies

Kaieteur News- The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) is urging governments in Latin America and the Caribbean to prioritise access to essential cancer medicines, supplies, and equipment.

Cancer remains one of the leading causes of death in the Americas region, claiming the lives of more than 1.4 million people and resulting in more than 4 million new cases annually. Dr. Jarbas Barbosa, Director of PAHO, emphasised the need to improve access to treatment. “We must work toward a future where no one is without the cancer care they need to survive,” he said. “Improving equitable access to these treatments is essential for better outcomes and quality of life.”

While progress has been made, several barriers still exist, including high costs, inefficient procurement systems, and limited distribution networks. Addressing these challenges requires a comprehensive approach, including updated treatment protocols and pooled procurement to increase predictability and address the high price of cancer medicines.

Inequality in childhood cancer treatment

The disparity in childhood cancer care is particularly concerning. In Latin America and the Caribbean, it is estimated that around 30,000 children and adolescents under the age of 19 will be diagnosed with cancer each year. Of these, nearly 10,000 will die from the disease. In high-income countries, more than 80% of children with cancer are cured, but in many low- and middle-income countries, the cure rate is around 20%. “The gap in survival rates is largely due to limited access to affordable, quality-assured medicines,” said Dr. Mauricio Maza, PAHO’s Regional Advisor on Cancer.

PAHO also continues its work with global partners to improve childhood cancer care. Through the Global Platform for Access to Childhood Cancer Medicines, PAHO is working with WHO, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and UNICEF to ensure a continuous supply of affordable, quality cancer medicines to low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). In 2024, PAHO signed an agreement with St. Jude to implement the platform in Latin America and the Caribbean, aiming to scale access efforts and strengthen national planning and procurement capacity, including enhancing supply chain resilience for childhood cancer treatments. These partnerships are critical to closing the survival gap for children in LMICs.

PAHO’s Strategic Fund is a key tool in improving access to cancer medicines. “We urge all countries in the region to better utilize this resource, which offers essential cancer medicines, as well as Human Papillomavirus (HPV) tests for cervical cancer screening and cervical pre-cancer treatment devices, critical tools needed for cervical cancer elimination,” Dr. Barbosa added.

Elimination of cervical cancer: An achievable goal

Cervical cancer continues to claim the lives of around 40,000 women in the Americas each year, but with appropriate strategies – HPV vaccination, screening and treatment- it could be eliminated as a public health issue. Cervical cancer is one of the more than 30 diseases and related conditions that PAHO aims to eliminate as part of its Disease Elimination Initiative.

To achieve this, three goals must be met by 2030: reaching 90% coverage of vaccination against HPV in girls at 15 years of age; 70% coverage of screening with high-precision tests in women at 35 and 45 years of age; and ensuring that 90% of precancerous lesions and cases of invasive cancer receive treatment.

In the region, 48 out of 51 countries and territories have already introduced HPV vaccination, and half of them use the single-dose scheme, which increases uptake and coverage. PAHO supports countries in accessing the HPV vaccine at affordable prices through its Revolving Fund and is promoting the adoption of HPV tests for screening, which most countries have already begun to implement. Although many are still in the early stages, four countries have already incorporated these tests into their national programs. Finally, PAHO, with support from the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNITAID, has donated thermal ablation devices for the treatment of precancerous lesions in seven countries.

