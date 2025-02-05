Latest update February 5th, 2025 7:39 AM
Feb 05, 2025 News
Kaieteur News- A 47-year-old miner, identified as Shawn Christopher Henry, was found dead in the Pomeroon River, Region Two, two days after he was seen swimming to retrieve a drifting boat.
Police recovered Henry’s body from the river around 15:40hrs. on Monday in the vicinity of Grant’s Enterprise, Lower Pomeroon River. It was stuck between tree roots.
Henry lived at St. Vincent, Lower Pomeroon River with a farmer. The farmer recalled that he left home around 09:30hrs on Saturday in a wooden boat powered by a 15 horsepower-outboard engine.
He left to purchase rum at Ruben Gonsalves but never returned to his home.
Hours later, Henry’s brother visited his home in search of him. After he learnt that he left for Gonsalves, he ventured there but did not see his brother.
Gonsalves said Henry did buy rum but he last saw him swimming behind his drifting boat. He could not confirm if Henry was able to recover the boat.
Henry’s brother followed his trail and found the boat still drifting with its engine close to the right river bank but there was no sign of him.
Two days later, police patrolling the Pomeroon River found his body.
(Miner found dead in Pomeroon River after seen swimming to retrieve drifting boat)
Feb 04, 2025Kaieteur Sports- The Kaieteur Attack Racing Cycle Club (KARCC) hosted the 6th edition of its Cross-Country Cycling Group Ride, which commenced last Thursday in front of the Sheriff Medical Centre on...
Feb 04, 2025
Feb 04, 2025
Feb 03, 2025
Feb 03, 2025
Feb 03, 2025
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- Some things in life just shouldn’t have an expiration date—like true love, a fine bottle... more
Antiguan Barbudan Ambassador to the United States, Sir Ronald Sanders By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News- The upcoming election... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]