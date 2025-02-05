Latest update February 5th, 2025 7:39 AM

Miner found dead in Pomeroon River after seen swimming to retrieve drifting boat

Feb 05, 2025 News

Kaieteur News- A 47-year-old miner, identified as Shawn Christopher Henry, was found dead in the Pomeroon River, Region Two, two days after he was seen swimming to retrieve a drifting boat.

Pomeroon River.

Police recovered Henry’s body from the river around 15:40hrs. on Monday in the vicinity of Grant’s Enterprise, Lower Pomeroon River. It was stuck between tree roots.

Henry lived at St. Vincent, Lower Pomeroon River with a farmer. The farmer recalled that he left home around 09:30hrs on Saturday in a wooden boat powered by a 15 horsepower-outboard engine.

He left to purchase rum at Ruben Gonsalves but never returned to his home.

Hours later, Henry’s brother visited his home in search of him. After he learnt that he left for Gonsalves, he ventured there but did not see his brother.

Gonsalves said Henry did buy rum but he last saw him swimming behind his drifting boat. He could not confirm if Henry was able to recover the boat.

Henry’s brother followed his trail and found the boat still drifting with its engine close to the right river bank but there was no sign of him.

Two days later, police patrolling the Pomeroon River found his body.

