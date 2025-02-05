(Mash Street Football Super-16 Showdown in Mocha tonight)

Latest update February 5th, 2025 11:03 AM
Kaieteur Sports- The Mashramani Street Football Championships continue tonight with the Super-16 Showdown at the Mocha Community Centre Tarmac from 7:30pm as MVP Sports officially had over sponsorship for the annual event.
Seasoned campaigners, Goal is Money kick things off against new comers and questionable underdogs, Bragging Rights while West Demerara, Pouderoyen to be exact, based Showstoppers take on the formidable Street Football side, Albouystown in the next game.
North East tackle the Timerhi based Footsteppers while defending champions, Stabroek Ballers play the East Coast foundation side, Team Cruel to bring the programme to the halfway point. Former champs, Bent Street takes on West Side Ballers and in-form, Festival City battles Ztekk in the next two games.
Joint winners of the Georgetown vs The Rest competition, Back Circle B plays Broad Street in the penultimate contest while Taliban, who they shared the Georgetown vs The Rest title with, battle Laing Avenue Ballers to bring the curtains down on the Super-16 stage of the competition.
Eight teams will advance to Saturday’s Super Eight (Quarterfinals) at the National Park Tarmac as the excitement intensifies in one of the signature calender street football tournaments over the last seven years. The title is one of the most sought after and significant ones annually.
One of the enduring sponsors of the event from its inception, MVP Sports yesterday handed over its sponsorship for the 2025 edition. Store Supervisor, Selvin Apple made the presentation on behalf of the company highlighting the importance of supporting grassroots sports.
The winner will pocket $500,000, second place $300,000, third place $200,000 and fourth place $100,000. Trophies will be given to teams placing first to third while the Most Valubale Player (MVP) of the tournament gets $50,000 and trophy. The semi-finals and finals are set for February 15 at the National Park.
(Mash Street Football Super-16 Showdown in Mocha tonight)
