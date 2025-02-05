Latest update February 5th, 2025 11:03 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Mash Street Football Super-16 Showdown in Mocha tonight

Feb 05, 2025 Sports

– MVP Sports hand over sponsorship

Kaieteur Sports- The Mashramani Street Football Championships continue tonight with the Super-16 Showdown at the Mocha Community Centre Tarmac from 7:30pm as MVP Sports officially had over sponsorship for the annual event.

Seasoned campaigners, Goal is Money kick things off against new comers and questionable underdogs, Bragging Rights while West Demerara, Pouderoyen to be exact, based Showstoppers take on the formidable Street Football side, Albouystown in the next game.

Mash Street Football Super-16 Showdown in Mocha tonight

MVP Sports, Store Supervisor, Selvin Apple hands over sponsorship to founder of Sports Management Inc., Edison Jefford yesterday at its Giftland Mall Store.

North East tackle the Timerhi based Footsteppers while defending champions, Stabroek Ballers play the East Coast foundation side, Team Cruel to bring the programme to the halfway point. Former champs, Bent Street takes on West Side Ballers and in-form, Festival City battles Ztekk in the next two games.

Joint winners of the Georgetown vs The Rest competition, Back Circle B plays Broad Street in the penultimate contest while Taliban, who they shared the Georgetown vs The Rest title with, battle Laing Avenue Ballers to bring the curtains down on the Super-16 stage of the competition.

Eight teams will advance to Saturday’s Super Eight (Quarterfinals) at the National Park Tarmac as the excitement intensifies in one of the signature calender street football tournaments over the last seven years. The title is one of the most sought after and significant ones annually.

One of the enduring sponsors of the event from its inception, MVP Sports yesterday handed over its sponsorship for the 2025 edition. Store Supervisor, Selvin Apple made the presentation on behalf of the company highlighting the importance of supporting grassroots sports.

The winner will pocket $500,000, second place $300,000, third place $200,000 and fourth place $100,000. Trophies will be given to teams placing first to third while the Most Valubale Player (MVP) of the tournament gets $50,000 and trophy. The semi-finals and finals are set for February 15 at the National Park.

(Mash Street Football Super-16 Showdown in Mocha tonight)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | February, 3rd, 2025

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

BCA, GCB to attend CWI meeting on February 9

BCA, GCB to attend CWI meeting on February 9

Feb 05, 2025

Kaieteur Sports- Released via press statement, the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) and Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) have agreed to attend the meeting of February 9 2025, set by CWI to discuss the...
Read More
Bolstered Harpy Eagles eyeing perfect home record as stars return to XI

Bolstered Harpy Eagles eyeing perfect home record...

Feb 05, 2025

Hockey PAHF Junior Challenge schedule released

Hockey PAHF Junior Challenge schedule released

Feb 05, 2025

Mash Street Football Super-16 Showdown in Mocha tonight

Mash Street Football Super-16 Showdown in Mocha...

Feb 05, 2025

Govt’s unified approach will see significant improvements in Sports – says DoS Ninvalle

Govt’s unified approach will see significant...

Feb 05, 2025

Camille’s Academy unites with GGA Nexgen Golf Academy 

Camille’s Academy unites with GGA Nexgen...

Feb 05, 2025

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]