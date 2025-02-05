Linden man charged for abducting ex-lover

—jailed for 8 months on other charge of breaching protection order

Kaieteur News- A 31-year-old taxi driver who is accused of abducting his ex-girlfriend was remanded and sentenced to 8 months in prison on Monday when he appeared at the Vigilance Magistrates’ Court.

Ronald Balgobin, from Lot 785 Cinderella City, Linden and Lot 1058 Amelia’s Ward, Linden, Balgobin is charged with kidnapping and breaching a protection order, crimes against Basmattie ‘Penny’ Bassant, a 37-year-old housewife residing at Annandale, East Coast Demerara. The incident reportedly occurred on October 27, 2024, at 10:00hrs at Annandale, ECD.

A wanted bulletin was subsequently issued for Balgobin for those crimes and he was later arrested on February 1 at his Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara (EBD) home. He appeared before Magistrate Sunil Scarce who formally read the charges to him. Balgobin pleaded guilty to the breach of protection order charge and was sentenced to eight months in prison. However, Balgobin was remanded for the abduction charge and is scheduled to appear on March 13, 2025 for report. Bassant was not present during the court proceedings.

It was reported that Balgobin was found lying under a bed at around 17:00hrs on Friday. Two other persons were also arrested for harbouring a wanted person. Bassant had shared on her Facebook page that she was in an abusive relationship with Balgobin. She alleged that on the day she was kidnapped, the accused and two accomplices forcibly took her from her Annadale home. She claimed that Balgobin drove her to the Linden Soesdyke Highway, where she managed to escape when a police patrol passed by. She ran towards the police in a distressed state, without any underwear or shoes.

Bassant further described the alleged ongoing physical and emotional abuse from Balgobin, who controlled and isolated her from her family and friends. She was placed in a shelter for safety but left when her condition worsened. She expressed ongoing fear for her life. “I am still very fearful for my life because my ex did mention that he doesn’t want to go to prison on live feed social media!!! He also always tells me that if he can’t have me, no other man can have me,” she expressed.

