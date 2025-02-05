Labourer granted bail for phone theft

…tells court he was framed for the crime

Kaieteur News-A 23-year-old labourer was charged and placed on $50,000 bail on Monday when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer a larceny charge.

Rashawn Forde of Lot 23, Norton Street, Georgetown was charged for stealing an iPhone 14 Plus cellular phone from Derrick Norton on February 1, 2025. The crime reportedly took place on Thomas and Quamina Streets, Georgetown.

Forde pleaded not guilty to the charge which was read to him by Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore. The prosecution objected to bail due to the seriousness of the offence.

According to the prosecution, on the day in question, Forde was riding a motorcycle when he approached Norton, blocked his path and snatched the phone. Norton immediately raised an alarm after which Forde dropped his motorcycle and ran away.

The accused was caught with the phone in his possession.

In response to the allegation, Forde told the Court that he was on his way to the mother of his child when he met his cousin and a friend on a motorcycle. He said he asked for a lift and they took him to an unnamed street. Forde further told the court that while he was taken to the location, he saw his cousin’s friend snatched the phone from Norton.

The accused said he went to the location of the crime to see what was happening and his cousin’s friend handed him the phone.

“Everybody turned on me my worship, I didn’t steal the phone; I have never had any problem with the law,” said Forde.

Forde is scheduled to return to court on February 17, 2025.

