Latest update February 5th, 2025 7:39 AM
Feb 05, 2025 News
…tells court he was framed for the crime
Kaieteur News-A 23-year-old labourer was charged and placed on $50,000 bail on Monday when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer a larceny charge.
Rashawn Forde of Lot 23, Norton Street, Georgetown was charged for stealing an iPhone 14 Plus cellular phone from Derrick Norton on February 1, 2025. The crime reportedly took place on Thomas and Quamina Streets, Georgetown.
Forde pleaded not guilty to the charge which was read to him by Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore. The prosecution objected to bail due to the seriousness of the offence.
According to the prosecution, on the day in question, Forde was riding a motorcycle when he approached Norton, blocked his path and snatched the phone. Norton immediately raised an alarm after which Forde dropped his motorcycle and ran away.
The accused was caught with the phone in his possession.
In response to the allegation, Forde told the Court that he was on his way to the mother of his child when he met his cousin and a friend on a motorcycle. He said he asked for a lift and they took him to an unnamed street. Forde further told the court that while he was taken to the location, he saw his cousin’s friend snatched the phone from Norton.
The accused said he went to the location of the crime to see what was happening and his cousin’s friend handed him the phone.
“Everybody turned on me my worship, I didn’t steal the phone; I have never had any problem with the law,” said Forde.
Forde is scheduled to return to court on February 17, 2025.
(Labourer granted bail for phone theft)
Feb 04, 2025Kaieteur Sports- The Kaieteur Attack Racing Cycle Club (KARCC) hosted the 6th edition of its Cross-Country Cycling Group Ride, which commenced last Thursday in front of the Sheriff Medical Centre on...
Feb 04, 2025
Feb 04, 2025
Feb 03, 2025
Feb 03, 2025
Feb 03, 2025
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- Some things in life just shouldn’t have an expiration date—like true love, a fine bottle... more
Antiguan Barbudan Ambassador to the United States, Sir Ronald Sanders By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News- The upcoming election... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]