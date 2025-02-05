House approves $51B for controversial gas-to-energy project

—PM says 20% of work completed, eyes November start-up

Kaieteur News- Construction of the Gas-to-Energy (GTE) project is only 20% completed so far, but Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips has informed the National Assembly that the project will be completed by November 2025.

This year government has allocated $51B towards the completion of the gas project, aimed at reducing the cost of electricity by 50%. Already, government has expended $105.3B on the project to date. The allocation for this year includes $74M for the Dispute Avoidance and Adjudication Board; $33M for land acquisition; $36.2B for the power plant and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) plant; $6.2B for the relocation of subsea cable; $1.7B for project management consultants; $331.7M for transformers; $4.5B for transmission lines and substations; $67.1M for consulting and engineering services for the integration of Guyana National Control Centre; $554.3M for engineering, procurement and construction services for the construction of a building for the Guyana National Control Centre and $38.9M for consultancy services for the construction of a building for the Guyana National Control Centre.

Under another subheading, government allocated funds for three different consultants for the project. On Monday, during Day Two of the Consideration of Estimates for Budget 2025, the Prime Minister said that for the hire of consultants to support the request for proposals for phase two of the GTE project $64.6M has been set aside, while another $96M will go towards the request for proposals and operations and management of GTE phase one NGL plant ($96M), and $42.5M for an advisor/ consultant to the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister committed to lay over the list of all the advisors to the House. Meanwhile, he informed the Committee of the Supply that by November 1, 2025, the simple cycle will be on stream for the gas-to-energy project. The Prime Minister was asked by Opposition Member of Parliament (MP), David Patterson for an update on the percentage of work completed to date.

According to the PM, construction of the project is currently 20% completed, while the overall completion is 62%. Also considered were the engineering, procurement and logistics related to the project in arriving at the total percentage completed.

He said that additional work is to be done on the foundation and the assembly of the plant but the components have been delivered and are in the country.

