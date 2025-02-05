Hockey PAHF Junior Challenge schedule released

-Teams to be announced next week

Kaieteur Sports- The excitement is building within the Guyana boys’ and girls’ Under-21 hockey teams as they prepare to showcase their talent at the upcoming 2025 PAHF Junior Challenge. The tournament, set to take place in Bridgetown, Barbados, from March 8-16, serves as the regional qualifier for the highly anticipated Junior Pan American Games in August.

With a couple rigorous training sessions under their belts, the Guyanese teams are eager to hit the turf and compete against the best in the region. Both squads have been putting in the hard work at the GCC ground in Bourda during the week and intensifying their sessions at the Providence stadium on weekends, all in preparation for the prestigious event.

In the girls’ competition, Guyana will compete in a single-pool format alongside hosts Barbados, Trinidad & Tobago, Mexico, Guatemala, and Puerto Rico. Their campaign kicks off on March 6 at 10:00 AM against Guatemala, a team they have never faced before. However, with a superior world ranking of 36 compared to Guatemala’s unranked status, the Guyanese girls are optimistic about starting the tournament on a strong note.

Their schedule continues with a crucial match against Mexico, ranked 40th in the world, which is expected to be their toughest challenge. After a well-deserved rest day, Guyana will take on Puerto Rico, followed by hosts Barbados, before wrapping up their pool matches against Trinidad & Tobago. Barbados, ranked 33rd, enters the competition as the highest-seeded team, but the Guyanese girls remain confident in their ability to compete at the highest level.

The boys’ team will also compete in a single-pool format, facing off against Brazil, Barbados, Trinidad & Tobago, Guatemala, and Venezuela. Like their female counterparts, they will open their campaign against Guatemala before taking on Trinidad & Tobago, Venezuela, Brazil, and Barbados in what promises to be an intense and thrilling competition.

As the final squad selections are set to be confirmed by Sunday, February 9, anticipation is at an all-time high. The Guyana Hockey Board has expressed its confidence in the teams, highlighting their commitment and determination throughout their training regimen. The players, too, are eager to don their national colours and represent their country on the international stage.

