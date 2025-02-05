Greaves’ resignation and transparency

Dear Editor

The recent resignation of Sherwyn Greaves from his position as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) has intensified concerns regarding the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration’s commitment to transparency and ethical governance. While official statements have detailed the reasons behind Mr. Greaves’ departure, the abrupt nature of his resignation has led to widespread speculation and unease among the populace.

This event is perceived by many as part of a broader pattern of alleged corruption and mismanagement within the current government. Notably, the Guyana Police Force has been under scrutiny for allegations of massive corruption involving significant sums of taxpayers’ money. Despite the gravity of these accusations, there appears to be a lack of transparent investigations or efforts to address the issues.

In response to these concerns, the PPP/C has publicly reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards corruption. General Secretary, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo emphasized that any public official found engaging in corrupt practices will face the full extent of the law, regardless of their affiliation he stated, “If you believe that you have a special relationship with the government and that we will, pursuant to that relationship, cover up your misdeeds, you have it wrong.”

However, despite these assurances, public skepticism remains high. His administration’s focus on historical grievances, such as past election rigging and its own legacy, does little to address the immediate concerns of citizens who demand accountability and effective governance.

The resignation of Mr. Greaves should serve as a pivotal moment for the PPP/C to reassess its approach to governance. The party must prioritize transparency, accountability, and inclusivity to restore public trust and fulfill its mandate to serve all Guyanese citizens equitably.

While the PPP/C has articulated a commitment to combating corruption, recent events underscore the need for concrete actions over rhetoric. The government must demonstrate its dedication to ethical governance through transparent investigations and by holding individuals accountable for misconduct, thereby ensuring a prosperous and just future for all and cease victimization of those who speak out against corruptions.

Regards

R. Williams

