Govt’s unified approach will see significant improvements in Sports – says DoS Ninvalle

Kaieteur Sports- In a significant stride toward advancing sports development in Guyana, the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport has unveiled a state-of-the-art squash facility, featuring the country’s first-ever doubles court, a groundbreaking addition not only for Guyana but for the entire region. This achievement is part of a broader, unified approach within the ministry, which Director of Sports Steve Ninvalle has hailed as a game-changer for the nation’s sporting landscape.

Speaking at the commissioning of the new facility, Ninvalle emphasized the transformative impact of the ministry’s collaborative efforts, noting that the unified approach has significantly improved the quality-of-service delivery to young athletes and the public. “The ministry’s new approach has fostered a sense of camaraderie and mutual support among staff, enabling us to deliver a better sports package for our young men and women,” Ninvalle stated. “This is a testament to what can be achieved when we work together as one cohesive unit.”

The Director of Sports highlighted the stark contrast between the ministry’s current operations and its previous siloed structure, where departments often worked independently without effective coordination. He credited the transformation to the leadership of Charles Ramson Jr., who was appointed Minister in 2020. Under Ramson’s guidance, the ministry has transitioned from a disjointed group to a unified team, enhancing productivity and service delivery across the board.

“Before 2020, continuous meetings, mutual guidance, and close collaboration between the National Sports Commission, sporting associations, and federations were not common practices,” Ninvalle explained. “Today, we see a significant improvement in communication and support, which has directly contributed to our success in nurturing talent and developing world-class facilities like this squash court.”

The new squash facility is not just a symbol of progress but also a strategic investment in Guyana’s Olympic aspirations. With squash now recognized as an Olympic sport, the facility is poised to play a pivotal role in nurturing future Olympians. Ninvalle emphasized the importance of such infrastructure in providing young athletes with the tools they need to compete on the global stage.

The ministry’s unified approach has also fostered a collaborative environment that extends beyond infrastructure development. By breaking down silos and encouraging teamwork, the ministry has been able to better serve the people of Guyana, reflecting the positive impact of its new direction. “We have turned a disparate group into a cohesive family,” Ninvalle remarked. “This unity has been instrumental in achieving our goals and improving the quality of service we provide to the public.”

The commissioning of the squash facility marks a milestone in Guyana’s sports development journey, showcasing the government’s commitment to creating opportunities for young athletes. As the ministry continues to build on its unified approach, the future looks bright for Guyana’s sportsmen and women, who now have access to world-class facilities and a supportive ecosystem to help them achieve their dreams.

