Diversity Investments Inc. provides cash support for Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

Feb 05, 2025 Sports

Kaieteur Sports- Diversity Investments Inc. of Lot 36 Happy Acres, East Coast, Demerara is the latest donor to support this joint initiative between Anil Beharry of Guyana and Kishan Das of the USA. The fast-growing company has donated cash which will used by the project to purchase cricket gear requested but not in stock.

At a simple but significant ceremony held recently, Safraz Haniff, son of Chief Executive Officer and owner, Raymond Haniff, presented the cash. He stated that his father, a former veteran cricketer and administrator of Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club and a former senior staff of Guysuco, has been following the progress of this venture and observed that many of the current West Indies and Guyana players benefitted, hence his contribution.

Left is Anil Beharry and right is Safraz Haniff.

We are very thankful for the assistance as we continue to strive to make each and every community a better place for all. This project is pleased to be part of the development of young cricketers in Guyana. Our aim is to keep them off the streets and get them actively involved in sports, cricket in particular.

Total cricket related items received/purchased so far: $560,000 in cash, thirteen colored cricket uniforms, one set of stumps, two trophies, thirty two pairs of cricket shoes, thirty seven pairs of batting pads, forty six cricket bats, forty pairs of batting gloves, twenty eight thigh pads, three pairs of wicket keeping pads, six arm guards, two chest pads, two boxes, thirteen gear bags, thirteen bat rubbers, six helmets, one fiber glass bat, one pair of floppy hat, fourteen boxes and four of white cricket balls, thirteen boxes of red cricket balls, one bat cone and twenty eight footballs. In addition to the above, gear with value of over $600,000 was donated by Sheik Mohamed, former National wicket keeper/batsman. All cash collected is being used to purchase cricket gear requested and not available at the time.

Cricket related items, used or new, are distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent spotting is being done across the country and club leaders also assist to identify same. Progressive and well managed cricket clubs with a youth program, will also benefit.

Anyone interested to contribute can contact Anil Beharry on 623-6875 or Kishan Das on 1-718-664-0896.

