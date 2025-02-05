(Democracy is a long-term commitment)

Latest update February 5th, 2025 7:39 AM
Kaieteur News- Some things in life just shouldn’t have an expiration date—like true love, a fine bottle of Bordeaux, and travel sanctions against those who tried to pull off the most embarrassing election heist in modern history.
Yes, I’m talking about the infamous 2020 Guyanese elections, where the APNU+AFC administration seemed to believe that democracy was less of a sacred institution and more of a game—rigged in their favour, of course.
Now, if there’s one thing we all learned from that five-month fiasco, it’s that patience is a virtue—except when it comes to political fraud. The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPPC) waited, agonized, and even flirted with resignation before the proverbial cavalry rode in, decked out in red, white, and blue. That’s right, big and bad Uncle Sam himself, with his travel sanctions in one hand and a strongly worded press statement in the other, stepped in to ensure that democracy got its due. And let’s be honest, there’s nothing quite as motivating as the sudden realization that one’s summer shopping trips to Manhattan and family vacations to Orlando might be put on hold indefinitely.
But here’s the problem: while the PPP/C has generously doled out rewards to most of those well-known voices who stood up for democracy, it has completely missed the golden opportunity of ensuring that these sanctions aren’t just a one-time slap on the wrist. Because, let’s be real, if you were willing to toy with democracy once, you’re probably willing to do it again.
To the PPP/C’s advantage, Donald Trump—the man under whose administration these glorious, democracy-saving travel bans were first introduced—is back, wielding executive orders left, right and center. And honestly, it’s the perfect time to slip in a little request: Dear Mr. President, please ensure that the fine gentlemen and ladies from Guyana who thought election rigging was a viable career option never again set foot on American soil.
It’s not a radical ask. In fact, it’s a rather modest one. If a person can get deported permanently for overstaying, surely someone who tried to pull off a political daylight robbery should at least be denied entry into Uncle Sam. And while we’re at it, let’s not stop at just the 2020 conspirators—anyone currently daydreaming about creative ways to subvert democracy should be gently reminded that their vacation plans are not guaranteed. Think of it as a preemptive strike against bad decision-making.
But let’s not be draconian about it. We could, of course, offer some exceptions. Perhaps if they sign an affidavit admitting to their crimes, make a heartfelt public apology, and perform 500 hours of community service teaching schoolchildren about the importance of fair elections, we could consider letting them visit Disneyland under strict supervision. But until then, the answer should be a firm no entry.
And while we’re lobbying for permanent travel sanctions, why not go the extra mile? Perhaps we could get a special clause added—anyone who so much as entertains the idea of rigging an election should have their name automatically flagged at every airport, train station, and seaport. And every time they try to book a flight, an error message should appear: “Democracy does not recognize your existence at this time. Please try again never.”
Let’s also make it abundantly clear: this isn’t about revenge—it’s about preservation. Preserving the sanctity of the vote, preserving the faith of the people in the electoral process, and preserving the idea that if you try to cheat, you don’t get to gallivant around the free world like nothing happened. Actions have consequences, and in this case, those consequences should include a lifetime supply of staycations.
So, to the PPP/C, I say: act now, before the moment slips away. Send your best diplomats, your smoothest negotiators, and, if necessary, a few well-placed Twitter posts to Washington. Make the case that democracy is a long-term commitment, and so too should be the penalties for those who tried to undermine it. The message must be clear: if you conspired to rig an election, then your last chance to see Times Square was before March 2020. And to the would-be election riggers of the future, let this be your cautionary tale. If you want to enjoy the simple pleasures of American fast food, Broadway musicals, and shopping sprees, then may I humbly suggest you play fair. Because if you don’t, Uncle Sam won’t just be watching—he’ll be making sure you never step foot on his soil again.
Now, who’s up for drafting that executive order?
(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)
(Democracy is a long-term commitment)
