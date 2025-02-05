Camille’s Academy unites with GGA Nexgen Golf Academy

Kaieteur Sports- Camille’s Academy, home to over 1,500 students in Lusignan, Diamond, Soesdyke and Crane, Westside has announced a partnership with Guyana Golf Association (GGA) Nexgen Golf Academy that will see the schools having access to top-level training, equipment and facilities at Nexgen Golf Academy and Westside Golf Course.

Ms. Camille Deokie-Gorakh is an innovative leader in education and sees sport as a key development factor for young students.

“Over the years, it’s been clear to me that our focus should be more than just academics if we want to produce the best-rounded leaders of tomorrow. I have always been interested in golf but thought of it as a sport reserved for just a few elites until we met with Mr. Hussain who has changed the approach and access to golf in Guyana.” she said.

Effective immediately, students will begin learning the basics of the sport and grade 10’s commence preparation in anticipation for CSEC PE examinations in 2026. There are plans for several inter-class room competitions leading to inter-school tournaments and participation in the National Junior Golf Championship scheduled for July 2025.

Ms. Doekie-Gorakh touted the benefits of golf which allows students of all capabilities to participate, “I’m impressed by Nexgen Golf Academy’s approach which shows that everyone, regardless of speed, strength or height can take part and succeed in playing well. But more importantly, the networking opportunities that will be realized when our kids enter the job market are exceptional and coupled with scholarship opportunities to top universities worldwide, we definitely want to proceed as quickly as possible.”

GGA president Aleem Hussain engaged with students at the Crane and Lusignan facilities to introduce the sport and was pleased with the response. “The reaction of young players who for the first time are given access to golf and find out that they can be good at it is the main reason we continue to push the development of the sport.”

He ended, “The addition of Camille’s Academy is testament to the hard work our organization has put into developing access to golf across Guyana over the past three years.”

