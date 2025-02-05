Breaking News: Boy, 16 murders businessman

—Suspect on the run

Kaieteur News- A 47-year-old businessman Kyle Anthony Solomon was stabbed to death early Wednesday reportedly by a 16-year-old boy at Durban Backlands, Georgetown.

Reports are that Solomon was killed around 04:00 hrs. during a botched home invasion.

The businessman reportedly came out of his home and saw the 16-year-old suspect trying to gain entry into his shop. He raised an alarm and the boy started to run.

Solomon reportedly chased behind the suspect, police said, and caught up with him. They had an argument and during the exchange of words, the suspect pulled out a knife from his waist and began stabbing the businessman.

He then ran leaving the businessman bleeding on the ground. When help arrived, Solomon was pronounced dead.

Solomon was also a city councilor for constituency Number 9.

Investigations are ongoing.

(Breaking News: Boy, 16 murders businessman)