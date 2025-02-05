Bolstered Harpy Eagles eyeing perfect home record as stars return to XI

2025 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 2…GHE vs. CCC

– Imlach, Joseph, Sinclair return for CCC battle

Kaieteur Sports- With a number of stars including captain Tevin Imlach returning to the Guyana Harpy Eagles side, the defending champions will be hunting another win at home come today when they face the Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

Both teams endured solid practice sessions yesterday with the home team in prime form heading into today’s battle, against a franchise in much need of a win having suffered a mauling in the opening round.

Wicket-keeper Kemol Savory, who led Guyana to their first win by 10 wickets in three days, will assume the vice-captaincy role now that Imlach, fast-bowler Shamar Joseph and all-rounder Kevin Sinclair have returned from international Test duties.

Centurion Kevlon Anderson, openers Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Matthew Nandu, Imlach and Savory will be key to the Eagle’s batting, with exception of the skipper having owned the majority of both innings last game.

Fast-bowling all-rounder Ronaldo Alimohamed continues to gel the middle/lower order, showing his pinch-hitting/ wicket-taking capabilities and will have a good partner in Sinclair, who should provide a much-needed balance to the batting order.

Off-spinner Richie Looknauth finished with 9 wickets after the round one encounter with the Barbados Pride and will have the Test off-spinner in Sinclair alongside himself and leading first class wicket-taker, Veerasammy Permaul.

West Indies pacer Joseph makes a much-anticipated return to the side coming off of injury and will fit nicely alongside the likes of Alimohamed and Nial Smith, forming a three-pronged attack.

After being crushed by the Trinidadians in the last game, CCC will be keen on turning their luck around against one of the best teams in the tournament.

Skipper and opener Johan Jeremiah and his partner at the top Damel Evelyn, both scored fifties in the last game, making today’s match another important step for the duo.

CCC’s middle order batsman like Shaqkere Parris, Sadique Henry and Kyle Corbin got a few starts but will need to be watchful of the Eagles star bowling attack should they look to make amends.

Bowling could be a problem for CCC as their operators struggled terribly in their last match. Pacers Akeem Jordan and Ojay Shields will have their work cut out for them against the champs.

Their slower bowlers in leg-spinner Abijhai Mansingh, Parris and other part-timers will also need to step up after showing glimpses in the last game.

CCC are currently last on the points table as the champs will shake their second-place position and knock the T&T Red Force off the number one spot, as they seek to maintain a perfect home record at Providence.

First innings is expected to bowl off from 10:00hrs. (Clifton Ross)

