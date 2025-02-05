BCA, GCB to attend CWI meeting on February 9

Kaieteur Sports- Released via press statement, the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) and Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) have agreed to attend the meeting of February 9 2025, set by CWI to discuss the proposed resolutions to amend the Articles of Association,

Despite their disappointment in the way in which the matter has been handled by CWI the BCA and GCB have continuously added their voices to governance reform and at the last AGM tabled suggestions aimed at moving the matter forward.

“We asked for further dialogue but, instead, our concerns were referred to the Integrity & Dispute Resolution Committee. The committee, chaired by a CWI Director, rejected our position,” read the statement.

“It must be pointed out that no committee has the authority to overrule a request of a representative of the shareholders and furthermore, any Ethics or Integrity or Disputes Committee should be independent and should not be chaired by a sitting CWI Director.”

“Dr. Shallow chaired two forums just prior to the AGMs of 2023 and 2024 which allowed members to articulate their positions on various resolutions without having to vote thus allowing Shareholders to the Annual General Meeting (AGM).”

However, in this case CWI is not holding a discussion forum but is instead holding a Special Meeting to vote on the proposed resolutions.

“Why are we being denied a forum which would allow us to ventilate what we consider to be fundamental to be the way forward for CWI? Why the indecent haste?” continued to read the release.

The narrative has also been sent that BCA and GCB are against governance reform. This is entirely misleading. We have voted in favour of most resolutions inclusive of some that are now revealing to be questionable. In light of no dialogue, BCA and GCB have written the CARICOM Secretary General setting out our concerns and proposed a way forward as it relates to the items being tabled surrounding years to three years with term limits of three consecutive terms.

It is hoped that this matter will be elevated at the next CARICOM Heads of Government meeting scheduled to take place February 19 21, 2025 in Barbados.

It was further disrespectful to the BCA and GCB that CWI Directors have publicly admonished us for not attending the last meeting despite our known position. In fact, it is unprofessional and a breach of the Code of Ethics.

