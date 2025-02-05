Additional charge for drunk driver after attempt to settle with victims fails

Kaieteur News- Police will slap an alleged drunk driver with an additional “dangerous driving charge” after his attempts to settle with the owners of a car which he totaled failed.

The suspect reportedly crashed into a parked 2011 model Toyota Premio on January 16 last at Leonora, West Coast Demerara, a few lots away from the Police Station. CCTV footage captured the incident and showed that the owner of the car he totaled, Keron Daniels narrowly escaped from what might have been a tragedy.

He had just parked his car on the roadside, exited and was walking into the yard when suddenly, the speeding car slammed into his vehicle. The loud impact caused him and some others to turn around. They began taking pictures and videoing the scene. His car was wrecked, Daniels decided to report the accident at the police station.

He expressed dissatisfaction at the police’s response and alleged that the driver appeared drunk. At the Leonora Police Station, ranks conducted a breathalyzer test on the driver. Police did not say what the results of the test were but advised Kaieteur News that he will face a DUI (Driving under the influence) charge.

Kaieteur News understands that the driver and his relative (his father) subsequently requested to settle with Daniels by compensating him for his wrecked vehicle in order to avoid additional charges.

Daniels reportedly agreed.

They agreed that the driver would loan him a car until he was able to replace his wrecked vehicle by January 30. However, the legal settlement between the two parties had stalled and reportedly fell through on Tuesday. Kaieteur News understands that the driver wanted to short-change Daniels by taking possession of his wrecked car and replacing it with an older model as compensation. Daniel refused to accept the deal because the replacement car is worth $800,000 less than the value of his 2011 model.

Daniels claimed that he had given them (the driver and his relatives two options to finalise the deal but they have refused and had lawyered-up to pressure them into accepting the old car. The options are, according to Daniels, that he leaves them with their wrecked vehicle and gave them the older car as a satisfactory compensation or if he wants to take possession of the wrecked car, he must pay the difference of $800,000.

As a result of the fall-out in agreement, Daniels refused to return the loaned car. Daniels alleged that he opted to share his story with the media because it appears as if the driver is colluding with police to force them into returning the loaned car without a proper and satisfactory compensation.

Police have denied these allegations.

On Tuesday, things escalated and police had to intervene. Speaking with Kaieteur News, a high-ranking officer said that the driver is now opting to squash the settlement and let the court decide his fate.

This means that Daniels will get to keep his wrecked car but must return the loaned car while police investigators take over the matter. Police said, “We will now be instituting both charges against him (the driver) the dangerous driving charge and the DUI”.

